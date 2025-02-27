Ghana: At Confab On Proper Small Scale Mining - Mining Must Not Be Destructive! ...Veep Asserts

The Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, says there is pressing need for collective action to curb illegal mining in the country.

According to her, illegal mining was destroying the country's water bodies, arable lands and forest, threatening the livelihoods of many communities that depend on these natural resources.

Opening the maiden Parliamentarians' Conference on Restoring the Culture of Proper Small-scale Mining in Ghana, she said government alone could not fight illegal mining and would require the support of Parliamentarians and traditional leaders.

The day's programme was on the theme "Restoring a Culture of Proper Small-Scale Mining in Ghana", and the programme was aimed to sensitise and orient Members of Parliament on the effects of small-scale mining activities and to equip them with the knowledge and tools to lead the charge in their respective constituencies.

In attendance were, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, representatives from Lands Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Water Resources Commission, Forestry Commission, Minerals Income and Investment Fund, Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Ghana Water Company Limited

The Vice President who gave the keynote address said the government recognized that restoring responsible mining practices required a multi-stakeholder approach.

It is against this backdrop that, she said the government, had applied the liberal steps to curb illegal mining, regulate the sector effectively as well as ensuring that small-scale mining was conducted in a manner that benefitted the economy and the local communities without compromising the environment.

"We must work together to ensure small-scale mining is not seen as a distraction, but rather an avenue for economic empowerment, job creation, and sustainable development," she added.

The Vice President disclosed that the government was engaging extensively with key stakeholders including traditional leaders, and security agencies to strengthen enforcement measures and identify efforts in refurbishing the grid of land.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang commended the organisers, esteemed speakers, all participants of the programme for their dedication to the cause.

She urged them to engage constructively and deliberate creatively, to come out with initiatives to cut-off this menace from the country.

The Speaker of Parliament said his outfit would not countenance any member involved in illegal mining, saying "Any Member of Parliament found engaging in illegal mining will face the full rigours of the law irrespective of who the person is."

Mr Bagbin pledged Parliament's support to the fight against illegal mining.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said there was the need to "arrest and prosecute the financiers, influential personalities, and unseen faces behind the activities of illegal small-scale mining in the country."

This, he said, was important as the fight against illegal small-scale mining had always focused on the youth involvement in the activity other than the financiers, influential personalities, and the unseen faces involved.

"We know that anytime when we attempt to arrest those who are involved in this illicit small-scale mining, we often go after the small boys. But this fight is not only about the small boys. This fight must get to the root, including the financiers, big guys, and the unseen faces who do not worry about where that source of money is coming from," he elaborated.

He urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to be at the forefront in the fight against illegal small-scale mining at their various constituencies by working closely with actors in the local government.

Mr Buah said the ministry had devised a systematic and an all-inclusive approach in solving the issue of illegal small-scale mining.

Part of the approach, he said, were the strengthening of enforcement efforts through the collaboration with security agencies to clamp down on illegal mining operations and arrest perpetrators and the reviewing of licensing regimes to ensure a streamlined licensing process within the mining sector.

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, in his remarks said illegal mining took place in the communities and it was important to mobilise Members of Parliament to support the ministry to combat illegal mining.