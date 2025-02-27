Nigeria: Giving Girls a Voice in Their Future With Family Planning Education

blog

For 15-year-old Rukayyah Ibrahim in Ghari Local Government Area (LGA), family planning was an unfamiliar concept. However, after attending a Furanni session by Five Cowries, her perspective shifted. "Today was the first time I heard about it, and the first thing that come to my mind is that when I marry, I will take up family planning services because it is very important," she shared.

For Nadiya Mustapha, another participant, the session dispelled misconceptions. "Before today, I believed the rumours that family planning makes a woman unable to give birth again. But now, I understand it is safe, and I can even advise others to consider it," she said.

Family planning remains a sensitive subject in Northern Nigeria, often misunderstood as a foreign practice. However, changing attitudes reflects progress. According to the Performance Monitoring for Action (PMA) survey, Kano State's contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) increased from 5% in 2016 to 14% in 2024, indicating growing awareness and access to reproductive health services.

The Furanni programme by Five Cowries, in partnership with Nigeria Health Watch, is a tool which will be instrumental in further facilitating this shift. Implemented in Ghari, Wudil and Dala LGAs of Kano, it aims to educate adolescents on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR), equipping them with the knowledge to make informed choices.

Hajara Salisu Yunus, who leads the Ghari Hub for Five Cowries, highlighted the programme's impact on young minds. "Many in the community believe family planning causes barrenness, excessive bleeding, or miscarriages. Our sessions clarify that it simply prevents pregnancy for a desired period without affecting fertility."

She noted cultural barriers has mad open discussions difficult but observed that participants actively share their newfound knowledge with peers outside the programme.

The health professional emphasised the benefits of family planning in reducing maternal and child mortality. "Women who practice family planning tend to have healthier children and experience fewer pregnancy-related complications," Hajara explained.

The Furanni initiative aligns with Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Plan (2023-2026), particularly its second pillar, which prioritises equitable and quality healthcare. By increasing awareness and dispelling myths, the programme contributes to better health outcomes for adolescents and young women in Kano State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To sustain these progresses, stakeholders must:

Expand youth-focused reproductive health programmes in rural communities.

Integrate family planning education into school curricula. Strengthen community engagement to address misconceptions and resistance.

Health education is empowerment. When young girls understand their options, they can make choices that lead to healthier futures.