Liberia: MFDP Holds Training to Strengthen Climate Change Financing Framework

The Government of Liberia through the Climate Change office at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has commenced a weeklong capacity-building training on Climate Change and Climate financing.

The weeklong capacity-building training is being supported by Conservation International and funding from the NDC Partnership, which has organized an In-depth Policy Training to build capacity in Climate Change and Climate Finance at Jackie's Conference Hall in Ganta City, Nimba County from February 24-March 1, 2025

The objective is to enhance staff understanding of Climate financing, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) policy, and how to integrate Climate considerations into financial planning and reporting while providing necessary skills and knowledge in climate change adaptation, climate finance mechanisms, and integration of climate action into policy and budgeting processes.

The training is part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen the Climate Integration and Financing Office (CIFO), established in November 2025, with a mandate to mainstream climate change considerations into Liberia's national development planning and budgeting processes.

Making remarks at the opening session, the Director of CIFO, Mr. Foday Couch Bayoh, Jr. said, the ongoing exercise is critical to ensure climate finance and climate action are firmly embedded in Liberia's development processes.

According to him, whatever knowledge gained from the exercise will empower staff from different Units and Departments across the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

We are also here to enhance the capacity of climate desk officers and staff of the MFDP, enabling them to integrate climate change into financial planning, policy development, and reporting, ultimately contributing to Liberia's long-term climate goals.

He thanked Conservation International and the NDC Partnership for their financial support and contribution towards Climate Change and Climate Finance in Liberia.

He disclosed that CIFO is playing a critical role in mobilizing resources for climate-resilient projects that are aligned with Liberia's commitments under the Paris Agreement and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

However, Climate Change and Climate Finance training for staff across the Ministry will help Directors and senior-level professionals better coordinate climate-related policies and engage in global climate finance negotiations.

"This training will continue to support the growing capacity of the Climate Integration and Financing Office at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to ensure the country remains on track to meet its climate goals," Mr. Bayoh explains.

For his part, the Lead facilitator, Mr. Assaf Kumeh highlighted the importance of financing Climate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve resilience, and adapt the capacity of societies to the harmful impact of climate change resulting from past emissions.

He also noted that in recent years, the global community has come to an agreement that will target urgent climate action. He provided oversight of the Global climate finance landscape, and sources of climate finance that are relevant to Liberia.

According to him, under climate crises, human activities are estimated to have caused approximately 1.0 C of Global warming above the pre-industrial level.

"Climate action means stepping up efforts to reduce GHGs and strengthening resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards," he explains.

Mr. Neal Hueward, Project Officer of Conservation International (CI) said, CI supported the mainstreaming of climate change into the recently launched National Development Plan, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), and the 15 County Development Agendas (CDAs) through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and continues to support the Climate Change Office at MFDP to ensure climate action is championed.

The current workshop in Ganta City, Nimba County is in addition to the previous one held in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County early January 2025.

During the training exercise, the staff will gain knowledge in topics to include: Climate change foundations and global context, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and climate policy, Climate finance mechanisms, including the Green Climate Fund, other international and domestic climate financing sources, Stakeholder engagement and sectoral integration, focusing on agriculture, energy, transport, and waste sectors, Results-based financing (RBF) for NDCs and carbon markets, Private sector engagement and nature-based solutions for climate resilience.