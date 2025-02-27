Liberia: Ex-Montserrado Health Officer Launches Free Medical Outreach

In a remarkable gesture to give back to the community, Dr. Yatta Sackie Wapoe, former Montserrado County Health Officer, has launched a two-day free medical outreach targeting over 200 residents in Duazon, Margibi County.

The outreach, which began on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, is part of Dr. Wapoe's 50th birthday celebration and aims to deliver critical medical care to underprivileged community members.

The initiative is being conducted in collaboration with Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited, Duazon branch, and the church's Houston, Texas congregation. The outreach includes comprehensive medical screenings, treatments, and 20 life-changing surgeries.

Speaking during the launch of the outreach, Dr. Wapoe emphasized that the initiative reflects her commitment to serving humanity and expressing gratitude for reaching this milestone.

"And today, I turn 50 years, so I'm celebrating my golden jubilee. To do this, I decided that this is a very important milestone," she said. "I decided--actually, we decided--because it is in collaboration with the Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited, particularly the Houston, Texas church and my local church here in Duazon. Together, we are offering these medical services."

According to Dr. Wapoe, the outreach is providing 15 surgeries for men and women and five additional surgeries for fibroid-related conditions, totaling 20 surgical cases. Alongside these specialized procedures, the medical team is addressing common health concerns such as malaria, hypertension, diabetes, and other ailments.

The outreach also includes critical preventive services, such as cervical cancer screenings and vaccinations for young girls.

Despite the short planning period, Dr. Wapoe expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from both local and international donors, many of whom contributed through a GoFundMe campaign and mobile money transfers.

"Even though the time was really short, we had a lot of people willing to give," she said. "This shows that we have many humanitarians here in Liberia and in Houston, Texas. People also donated medications, which made this possible. I believe it is important to give back to God, especially when He has kept you alive and guided your steps."

Dr. Wapoe revealed that the outreach was inspired by a scheduled medical crusade organized by the church's Houston branch. Upon learning that the event coincided with her 50th birthday, she decided to join forces to expand the scope and provide free healthcare to the community.

"My brother-in-law from the church in Houston was coming to Liberia for a medical crusade, and it coincided with my birthday. I said, 'Hey, I'm turning 50--why don't I join you all and offer free medical services?' The church welcomed the idea, and my staff at J&J Memorial Health Center also embraced it. Everyone was excited to be a part of something that would positively impact lives," Dr. Wapoe explained.

She acknowledged the invaluable contributions of medical professionals volunteering their time and expertise, including surgeons and general practitioners who are conducting the specialized surgical procedures.

"I reached out to some of my colleagues--doctors who are currently performing the surgeries--and they were eager to participate. They said, 'We want to give back to humanity.' This collaboration is truly making a difference," she said.

Dr. Myers Pajibo, a general practitioner participating in the outreach, expressed satisfaction with the initiative's impact.

"We initially planned for 20 surgical cases--15 for women and five for fibroids--but after reassessing our resources, we decided to focus on approximately 15 cases. Our goal is to complete 10 to 12 surgeries today and finish the remaining procedures tomorrow," Dr. Pajibo said.

The outreach also includes laboratory work, blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar testing, and providing preventive vaccines to young girls.

According to Dr. Charlie Kimpesa, a general surgeon involved in the project, the initiative is filling a significant gap in access to surgical care.

"In Africa, surgery can be expensive, and many people cannot afford these life-saving procedures. Surgical care involves a whole team--surgeons, anesthetists, scrub nurses, and support staff--making it a financial burden for patients. This outreach is lifting that burden for people who need it the most," Dr. Kimpesa explained.

For many beneficiaries, the outreach represents a rare and invaluable opportunity to receive medical care that would otherwise be out of reach.

Yuvenia Logan, one of the beneficiaries, expressed her gratitude.

"I want to be grateful, and I thank God for this initiative. It has brought healing to many of us," she said. "I encourage others to participate and take advantage of this opportunity. I also hope that many will join the church to experience God's presence."

Bishop S. Musa Kofe, Assistant Presiding Bishop of Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited and Senior Pastor of the Houston, Texas branch, highlighted the spiritual and humanitarian motivation behind the project.

"This initiative was born out of our passion to do a gospel outreach here in February. When Dr. Wapoe mentioned that she wanted to celebrate her 50th birthday by giving back to the community, it was a perfect fit," he said. "We combined the gospel outreach with the medical outreach to touch lives in both physical and spiritual ways."

The medical outreach and gospel crusade, which will continue until Saturday evening, come with a combined budget of approximately US$15,000. Bishop Kofe revealed that 60% of the required funds have already been raised through the generosity of donors from the U.S. and Liberia.

"We are counting on our donors to help us meet the remaining financial target," he said. "If additional funds become available, we are prepared to extend the surgical services for another week."

For Dr. Wapoe, the outreach is not a one-time gesture but part of her broader commitment to serving her community and honoring her life's calling.

"I am grateful to be alive and well. If I have to do this every day, I will--because giving back to humanity is my calling," she said.

As the outreach continues, hundreds of residents are receiving life-changing medical care, reaffirming the power of compassion and collective action in transforming lives.