Cote d'Ivoire/Nigeria: Int'l Friendly - Nigeria's Flying Eagles Thrash Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan

27 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
The Flying Eagles were emphatic 2-0 winners over hosts Young Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the first of two international friendly matches at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in the heart of the Ivorian capital on Thursday.

Captain Daniel Bameyi made good from the spot three minutes after the hour mark, converting from six yards after an infringement on darting forward Divine Oliseh.

The seven-time African champions dominated from kick-off and the hosts were fortunate to go into recess still on level terms with their visitors.

However, the Flying Eagles, two-time FIFA World Cup silver medallists, were determined to put some gloss on the scoreline and Oliseh did just that with 10 minutes left.

Both teams will square up to each other again at the same venue on Friday, as they test strength ahead of this year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations taking place 26th April - 18th May.

Tournament hosts Cote d'Ivoire have been drawn in group A of the biennial championship, alongside DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania and the second flag-bearers of central Africa, while the Flying Eagles will battle it out with Egypt, South Africa and Morocco in a potentially-flammable group B.

