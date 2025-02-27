Africa: WHO Adopts Crowdfunding Campaign Amid U.S. Funding Withdrawal

The global health body said it is partnering with the WHO Foundation, to leverage its 150 country offices and the foundation's global reach to amplify the campaign's impact

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched its first-ever crowdfunding campaign, "one dollar one world," to tackle health inequality globally.

This initiative comes amid funding gaps exacerbated by the United States' withdrawal of key financial support for the organisation.

The US decision, driven by policy changes, eliminated a significant portion of the organisation's budget, leaving vital programmes underfunded and prompting an urgent search for alternative funding sources.

Through the campaign, WHO aims to rally individuals and communities worldwide to contribute towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

In a statement published on its website Wednesday, WHO said what began as a grassroots effort by staff member Tania Cernuschi has grown into a worldwide movement.

WHO's Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, emphasised that the campaign derives its strength from collective action.

Mr Ghebreyesus noted that WHO is proud to stand behind this initiative, which embodies the values of action, innovation, and hope.

"The power of the 'one dollar one world' movement comes from the people. It shows that in times of crisis, people everywhere can unite and commit to protecting and promoting the health of others," he said.

The global health body said it is partnering with the WHO Foundation, to leverage its 150 country offices and the foundation's global reach to amplify the campaign's impact.

It stated that for the first time, it is adopting crowdfunding as part of its strategy to diversify funding and strengthen grassroots engagement in global health initiatives.

Vision turned global movement

According to WHO, the campaign's root lies in Ms Cernuschi's vision to empower individuals to make a tangible impact on global health through small contributions.

Since its launch in early 2025, nearly 5,000 people from 140 countries have joined the movement, demonstrating a shared commitment to health for all.

Ms Cernuschi said though the campaign started with one person, it is for everyone.

"This campaign started with one person, but it belongs to all of us. It's proof that individuals can make a difference and that together, we are stronger."

The 'one dollar one world initiative reflects WHO's broader strategy to address critical global health challenges such as pandemics and humanitarian crises.

By mobilising people worldwide, WHO aims to strengthen country-level health systems and expand access to lifesaving resources.

The organisation said funds raised through the campaign, managed by the WHO Foundation, are directed toward health initiatives in underserved communities, ensuring that resources reach those who need them most.

This approach according to them aligns with WHO's commitment to equity and its belief that no one is safe until everyone is safe.

The 'one dollar one world' campaign stands as a powerful example of how collective action can drive real change. By joining the movement, people around the world are taking a stand to ensure health care is accessible to all.

US withdrawal

US President Donald Trump had in January signed several executive orders hours after his inauguration at the White House. Some of these orders dealt a heavy blow to global efforts and drew criticism from leaders, experts, and stakeholders worldwide.

One of these is the US withdrawal from the WHO, which had been predicted to hamper the agency's activities.

However, the president had argued that the US withdrawal was due to the inappropriate political influence of member states on the global body.

"The organisation's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states is the reason for US withdrawal," he said.

The WHO, in response called for constructive dialogue with the US, emphasising the need to preserve their decades-long partnership.

The organisation said its relationship with the US is pivotal to protecting global health and security.

In the meantime, the WHO said it would be adopting cost-cutting measures by reviewing some of its health programmes, reduce travel expenses and freeze recruitment, except in critical areas.