Liberia: World Bank and Nafaa Begin Installing AIS Transponders to Enhance Fishermen's Safety

Monrovia — The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Agency (NAFAA) and the World Bank have launched the installation of Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders on fishermen's canoes across Montserrado, Grand Bassa, and Grand Cape Mount counties to improve safety and communication at sea.

This initiative is part of the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project, which aims to enhance governance and management within the fishery sector. The project, funded by the World Bank, will help ensure better safety measures for fishermen working in high waters.

Abraham Dioh, Coordinator of the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project, spoke at the launch in the Popo Beach Community, Bushrod Island, on February 25.

He explained that the installation marks a key milestone for the project and emphasized that it falls under the Monitoring Control and Surveillance (MCS) component.

The AIS transponders will allow for better communication between fishermen and NAFAA's MCS station, and will improve the efficiency of rescue operations at sea.

"The AIS transponders will track canoes up to 12 nautical miles, making it easier to communicate and conduct rescue operations if necessary," Dioh said. He noted that the initiative was prompted by an increase in incidents at sea, which have sometimes led to fatalities.

Dioh also pointed out that a successful pilot of the AIS transponders in 2020 had already resulted in at least one rescue operation. He added that the project, with support from the World Bank, would expand to other areas in Liberia with additional resources.

Ruma Taborath, the World Bank Task Lead for the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project, highlighted that the installation of the AIS transponders would enhance communication and efficiency for fishermen at sea.

About 400 fishermen are expected to benefit from the installation, although the original target was 3,000.