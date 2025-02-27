Liberia: Trio Advances to U.S. Masters Chess League Qualifiers

Monrovia — Three Liberian players from the Liberia Chess Federation (LCF) have advanced to the continental qualifiers for the United States Masters Chess League (USMCL).

The qualifier, held from February 22-23 in Monrovia, saw Leroy Debblay, FIDE Master Jacob Jallah, and Kennedy Kengo finish in the top three, securing their spots for a cross match against teams from Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya.

Debblay emerged as the winner with eight points from nine games, followed by Kengo with seven points. Jallah finished third with six points, completing the trio representing the League Chess Africa (LCA) qualifier.

LCF President Thomas Karyah explained that the qualifiers consist of two stages: the local qualifier and the continental qualifier. The players who won the local qualifier will represent Liberia in the upcoming continental event.

Team Liberia will compete in League Chess Africa's online qualification event against other African teams, with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) from each team earning the chance to represent Kente Royals, an African team registered in the US Masters Chess League.

Karyah also noted that the players who qualify for the LCA will earn US$200 per match win or US$100 for participation if they lose. The representative from each country will spend one month in Chicago, Illinois, and will receive a stipend of $2,000 for upkeep.

Karyah urged the players to perform at their best and represent Liberia with pride. "With God by our side, we are admonishing you to go and represent not just LCF, but Liberia," he said.