Liberia: Trio Advances to U.S. Masters Chess League Qualifiers

26 February 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu

Monrovia — Three Liberian players from the Liberia Chess Federation (LCF) have advanced to the continental qualifiers for the United States Masters Chess League (USMCL).

The qualifier, held from February 22-23 in Monrovia, saw Leroy Debblay, FIDE Master Jacob Jallah, and Kennedy Kengo finish in the top three, securing their spots for a cross match against teams from Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya.

Debblay emerged as the winner with eight points from nine games, followed by Kengo with seven points. Jallah finished third with six points, completing the trio representing the League Chess Africa (LCA) qualifier.

LCF President Thomas Karyah explained that the qualifiers consist of two stages: the local qualifier and the continental qualifier. The players who won the local qualifier will represent Liberia in the upcoming continental event.

Team Liberia will compete in League Chess Africa's online qualification event against other African teams, with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) from each team earning the chance to represent Kente Royals, an African team registered in the US Masters Chess League.

Karyah also noted that the players who qualify for the LCA will earn US$200 per match win or US$100 for participation if they lose. The representative from each country will spend one month in Chicago, Illinois, and will receive a stipend of $2,000 for upkeep.

Karyah urged the players to perform at their best and represent Liberia with pride. "With God by our side, we are admonishing you to go and represent not just LCF, but Liberia," he said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.