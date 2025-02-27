Liberia: Ex-Liberian Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh Calls for National Reform to Address Economic Issues

26 February 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — Ex-Liberian Ambassador to the United States, Jeremiah Sulunteh, has called for sweeping national reforms to address the country's economic challenges, waste, and corruption in government.

In a recent Facebook post, Sulunteh announced the end of his political sabbatical, citing the urgent need for reform as the driving factor behind his decision.

He highlighted the ongoing issues of corruption and inefficient public spending, urging the government under President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung to take decisive action to resolve the country's long-standing problems.

A central proposal from Sulunteh was a comprehensive review of the 2024/2025 National Budget. Aligning with Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan's call to prioritize key national concerns, Sulunteh emphasized that the process should begin with the Executive Branch, followed by the Legislative Branch, and then involve the Liberian people.

Sulunteh also advocated for reducing government salaries across all sectors, suggesting that the savings be redirected to fund critical areas that currently rely heavily on foreign aid. "It is a national disgrace for government officials to be earning huge salaries while ordinary Liberians continue to suffer from abject poverty," he stated.

The former ambassador also called for revisiting Executive Orders that grant tax holidays to large businesses, proposing that the revenue generated from these taxes be used to support Liberian-owned small businesses. This, Sulunteh argued, would stimulate economic growth and create jobs for the Liberian population.

Sulunteh urged all Liberians to unite in support of the country's leadership, regardless of political affiliation. "Whether we are part of the government or not, it is a national call for all Liberians to put their handson deck to ensure that the rescue mission succeeds. When President Boakai succeeds, we all succeed, and Liberia succeeds," he added.

