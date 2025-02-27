Liberia: Forumciv and Partners Hold Policy Dialogue to Secure Land Rights for Women and Rural Communities

26 February 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Monrovia — ForumCIV, in partnership with MAP Liberia and with support from the European Union (EU), has concluded a one-day policy dialogue aimed at securing land rights for women and rural communities in Southeastern Liberia.

The event, held at Corina Hotel in Sinkor, brought together government officials, civil society actors, and stakeholders in the land sector to discuss challenges and opportunities related to securing land rights for rural women.

The policy dialogue, which was part of an EU-funded project, focused on ensuring that women and rural communities have secure land rights.

The theme of the event was "Secured land rights for women and rural communities is key to economic and inclusive growth."

ForumCIV Program Manager, Madam Agnes M. Kormon, outlined the objectives of the dialogue and presented a policy brief summarizing key issues.

She explained that the project, which started in 2021, targets 30 communities across Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and Sinoe counties. It is a three-year initiative led by ActionAid Liberia, with ForumCIV and Developmental Education Network-Liberia (DEN-L) as co-applicants.

The Rural Women Land Rights program aims to increase access to land for women and youth, promote community involvement in land use decisions, and strengthen civil society organizations' advocacy for land sector reforms in Liberia.

The event, co-convened by MAP Liberia and other key land reform actors including ActionAid Liberia, emphasized the importance of ensuring the passage of the Land Rights Act to protect women's and rural communities' land rights.

Madam Loretta Pope-Kai, Chairperson of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, stressed the need for legal measures that guarantee land ownership rights for women, especially young women, and marginalized communities.

In her remarks, Hon. Ellen O. Pratt, Commissioner of Land Use Planning and Management at the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), assured attendees of the LLA's commitment to addressing the challenges and promoting land rights for women and all Liberians.

