Liberia: Rep. Yekeh Kolubah Defies Majority Bloc's Speaker Over Parking Dispute

26 February 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J.H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — In a bold defiance, Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah Tuesday parked his car in a space designated for Majority Bloc's Speaker Richard Koon at the Capitol Building.

On February 18, Rep. Kolubah parked his vehicle in a spot traditionally reserved for the Speaker of the House of Representatives. While this space has typically used by Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, it has become a source of contention since Speaker Koon was controversially declared Speaker by the Majority Bloc.

Shortly after Rep. Kolubah parked his vehicle, a dramatic scene unfolded. Officers of the Liberia National Police, acting on orders from Speaker Koon, were seen using a drill to forcefully open Rep. Kolubah's car.

Rep. Kolubah, a strong supporter of Speaker Koffa, has repeatedly stated he will not recognize Koon's leadership. His decision to park in the designated space highlights his stance against Koon's speakership.

Just a week prior, Speaker Koon had ordered that the parking space be marked with a "reserved" sign. Security personnel had placed equipment at the spot to signal a no-parking zone.

However, when Rep. Kolubah arrived at the Capitol Building the following Tuesday, he removed the security barriers and dismissed the sign.

"Hell with him (Speaker Koon). I came to put up something. I'm on my way to my lawyer's place. I don't have time for this nonsense," Rep. Kolubah said.

He added, "This space is for us as lawmakers to park our cars. Any time I see a car parked here, it means the space is occupied. It is not reserved for any junta or rebel."

Rep. Kolubah also stated his intention to add his own inscription, reading "reserved for Representative Kolubah," to claim ownership of the spot, similar to Speaker Koon's reservation.

"I'm going to get paint and put 'reserved for Honorable Kolubah.' As long as I come here and this spot is not occupied, to hell with Richard Koon," Rep. Kolubah said.

