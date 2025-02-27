Nigeria: APC National Caucus Meets, Backs Tinubu's Government

26 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

"Our party is united, stronger, focused, and supportive of the government. We need to celebrate our own.The government is heavily supported by the APC, and from time to time, we must show that we are behind the government."

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is united, stronger, focused and supportive of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Mr Uzodinma said this while briefing journalists at the end of the party's caucus meeting presided over by President Tinubu, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The meeting was held ahead of that of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting holding today (Wednesday) at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

Mr Uzodimma debunked claims that the party operated as a one-man show, adding that the APC's diverse representation across six geopolitical zones, including governors from various states at the meeting, underscored its inclusive nature.

He said the party's structure, as outlined in its constitution, included multiple leadership positions and a hierarchical framework that ensured broad participation in decision-making processes.

"Our party is united, stronger, focused, and supportive of the government. We need to celebrate our own.

"The government is heavily supported by the APC, and from time to time, we must show that we are behind the government," he said.

On internal party democracy, Mr Uzodinma who is the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, stated that APC was a very large political party with executives at all levels.

"We have our internal mechanism for selection. Why are we winning all these elections? It's because we have demonstrated high capacity and respect for democracy," he stated.

The governor said due to good leadership provided by President Tinubu, the country was better off in terms of revenue generation which translated to more infrastructure, social change, and other economic dynamics.

According to him, APC is the party to beat and the envy of other political parties, not only in Nigeria but in Africa.

He said the party had inaugurated the Progressive Institute, its intellectual arm, to conduct research, training for manpower development and to build the intellectual capacity of members.

He said President Tinubu's efforts in managing insecurity were also commended at the meeting.

"The president has done very well in terms of managing the insecurity in the country, as testified today by one of our members in Zamfara State, where there is relative peace.

"Now, people are going about their businesses. Farmers have gone back to their farms in the southeast," Mr Uzodinma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting brought together key party leaders, including Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, Governors Umar Bago of Niger, State, Nasiru Idris of Kebbi, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, among others, also attended the meeting.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.