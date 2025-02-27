Nigeria: APC National Caucus Meets, Backs Tinubu's Government

"Our party is united, stronger, focused, and supportive of the government. We need to celebrate our own.The government is heavily supported by the APC, and from time to time, we must show that we are behind the government."

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is united, stronger, focused and supportive of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Mr Uzodinma said this while briefing journalists at the end of the party's caucus meeting presided over by President Tinubu, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The meeting was held ahead of that of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting holding today (Wednesday) at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

Mr Uzodimma debunked claims that the party operated as a one-man show, adding that the APC's diverse representation across six geopolitical zones, including governors from various states at the meeting, underscored its inclusive nature.

He said the party's structure, as outlined in its constitution, included multiple leadership positions and a hierarchical framework that ensured broad participation in decision-making processes.

"Our party is united, stronger, focused, and supportive of the government. We need to celebrate our own.

"The government is heavily supported by the APC, and from time to time, we must show that we are behind the government," he said.

On internal party democracy, Mr Uzodinma who is the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, stated that APC was a very large political party with executives at all levels.

"We have our internal mechanism for selection. Why are we winning all these elections? It's because we have demonstrated high capacity and respect for democracy," he stated.

The governor said due to good leadership provided by President Tinubu, the country was better off in terms of revenue generation which translated to more infrastructure, social change, and other economic dynamics.

According to him, APC is the party to beat and the envy of other political parties, not only in Nigeria but in Africa.

He said the party had inaugurated the Progressive Institute, its intellectual arm, to conduct research, training for manpower development and to build the intellectual capacity of members.

He said President Tinubu's efforts in managing insecurity were also commended at the meeting.

"The president has done very well in terms of managing the insecurity in the country, as testified today by one of our members in Zamfara State, where there is relative peace.

"Now, people are going about their businesses. Farmers have gone back to their farms in the southeast," Mr Uzodinma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting brought together key party leaders, including Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, Governors Umar Bago of Niger, State, Nasiru Idris of Kebbi, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, among others, also attended the meeting.