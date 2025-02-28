Nigeria Has Over 563 Indigenous Languages, 29 On Brink of Extinction - National Librarian

The National Librarian/CEO, National Library of Nigeria, (NLN), Prof Chinwe Anunobi, has said Nigeria has over 563 indigenous languages, with 29 of the languages critically endangered, and the ones such Njerep and Ichen, on the brink of extinction.

Speaking at an event to mark the 2025 International Mother Language Day and a public presentation of the compendium of Alphabets and Numerals of Nigerian languages in Abuja, Prof Anunobi said: "This loss would not only diminish our cultural heritage but also rob future generations of indigenous knowledge systems and traditional wisdom encoded in these languages."

She said Research shows that children learn best in their mother's language during the early years of education.

"According to UNESCO, providing education in a learner's first language improves cognitive development, fosters creativity, and enhances overall academic performance."

"Yet, in many parts of the world, including Nigeria, there is a growing shift towards dominant languages, leading to the marginalization of local tongues or indigenous languages thereby undermining the rich wisdom that they impart, " she said.

She said the National Library recognises the importance of promoting mother languages not only for cultural preservation but also for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4, which emphasizes inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

The National Liberian urged parents to speak their mother tongue at home and pass it down to their children as a gift of identity,

Anuobi also tasked educators to incorporate local languages into the curriculum to encourage students to take pride in their linguistic heritage.

She asked students and researchers to explore and document indigenous languages as they are a treasure trove of knowledge waiting to be uncovered.

"Let us work together to ensure that Nigeria's linguistic heritage not only survives but thrives--locally and globally," she said.

The National Programme Officer of UNESCO, Stephen Onyekwelu, said UNESCO is supporting the National Library in implementing a pilot project to document and preserve at least three endangered languages in Taraba State.

