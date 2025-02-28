Namibia: Some Schools to Close Early to Bid Nujoma Goodbye

Executive director of education, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp yesterday announced that schools situated along the route of founding president Sam Nujoma's procession in Windhoek today have been notified to close early.

She said arrangements have been made in consultation with regional education offices and governors.

"We have made arrangements. Like in all other regions, there are specific schools on the route. They have been communicated with by the Office of the Governor.

"I have already confirmed with the regional director that only the schools where pupils will be released to form a guard or during the procession tomorrow [today], only those schools will be released," she said.

Steenkamp said all schools will be closed on Friday.

Nujoma, Namibia's founding president and leader for 15 years (from 1990 to 2005), died in Windhoek on 8 February at the age of 95.

He leaves behind his wife, Kovambo (91), and children.

His death comes four days after Namibia commemorated the death of its third president, Hage Geingob, who died on 4 February last year.

One of his famous quotes was: "A people united, striving to achieve a common good for all the members of the society, will always emerge victorious."