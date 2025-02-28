Namibia: Kindiki to Travel to Windhoek for Sam Nujoma's Funeral

The Namibian
People from all walks of life gathered at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek throughout Thursday night, singing hymns and liberation songs as they lined up to pay their final respects to founding president Sam Nujoma.
28 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — Deputy President Kithure Kindki is set to jet out to Windhoek for the burial of Namibia's founding President Sam Nujoma, who died on February 8 at the age of 95.

Speaking during a consultative forum with grassroots leaders from Tharaka Nithi, Meru, and Embu, Kindiki said he had to re-organize the timeline for the meeting with the leaders following his official visit.

"I received a message that I must travel this morning on ana official function am going to Namibia and the choice was to cancel this meeting. However, it will have put me in a bad place. I respected your friendship, and I chose to hold and let you guys continue later after we do the planning," said Kindiki.

The country will hold a national memorial service on Friday, which will take place at the Independence Stadium.

The casket will be taken to Independence Stadium for the memorial service, where people and leaders will pay tribute.

Nujoma led the long fight for independence from South Africa in 1990 after helping found Namibia's liberation movement known as the Southwest Africa People's Organisation (Swapo) in the 1960s.

After independence, Nujoma became president in 1990 and led the country until 2005.

Nujoma retired as head of state in 2005 but continued to lead the party before stepping down in 2007 as president of the ruling Swapo party after 47 years at the helm.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.