Nigeria: Govt Pledges to Strengthen Investment, Trade Opportunities With UAE

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to strengthen investment opportunities and trade partnerships with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr Adebayo Thomas, Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in Abuja on Thursday.

Thomas said Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, made the pledge in an exclusive interview at a prestigious Investopedia conference in the UAE.

According to him, Oduwole highlighted the transformative reforms undertaken by President Bola Tinubu's administration over the past 18 months, describing Nigeria as an attractive investment destination.

"The president has implemented crucial reforms addressing currency stability, inflation, and fiscal policies, which are already yielding positive results.

"Now, our focus is on trade policy and investment.

We are open for business and eager to expand trade with the UAE.

"The strong diplomatic ties between our countries create a fertile ground for investment, particularly in construction services, energy, food security, digital trade and mining," he stated.

Thomas also quoted the minister as saying that the global business landscape was shifting towards sustainable and impact-driven investments.

According to him, Oduwole emphasised that the Federal Government was aligning its policies towards ensuring that Nigeria remained an attractive destination for responsible investors.

He said the minister further explained the country's strategy for risk transactions and fostered sovereign wealth-backed partnerships, particularly with priority nations like the UAE.

"We are structuring investment deals to create a win-win scenario for all stakeholders.

"Beyond bilateral trade, Oduwole assessed Nigeria's role in intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

"Nigeria is a digital trade champion and leader in the tech sector," the minister said.

"With over 200 million people and five out of nine African unicorns coming from Nigeria, we are leveraging digital trade and services.

"These contribute over 50 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," she stated.

Thomas said that the minister also acknowledged the evolving geopolitical landscape and the increasing importance of self-reliance in Africa's economic strategy.

According to him, Oduwole stressed that Nigeria must move beyond dependency and leverage new capital sources and trade partnerships.

"Africa's multilateral institutions mobilised over 70 billion dollars last year, demonstrating the continent's potential to drive its own growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As Nigeria continues to optimise its trade agreements and attract strategic investments, the government is strongly committed to fostering an enabling environment for business.

"We keep our trade and investment strategies close to our chest, but one thing is certain: Nigeria is prepared to lead and excel in the new global economy," Oduwole was quoted as saying.

"With Investopedia providing a platform for critical trade dialogues, Nigeria stands poised to strengthen its economic ties.

"Nigeria will continue to drive sustainable investments and champion regional trade across Africa and beyond," the minister said. (NAN)