Africa: Ekong Joins Mikel in Defending Africa Cup of Nations As a Major Tournament

Stand-in Captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, has added his voice to African players defending the glory of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

During the week, former Liverpool defender-turn television pundit, Jamie Carragher, cast aspersion on the AFCON, describing it as not a major tournament. He has received serious backlash on social media with past and present Top African players all venting their anger on Carragher.

Ekong who trades his skill with Saudi Arabia's Al Kholood, said in a lengthy post on his X social media handle @WTroostEkong that the African continent has contributed as much as the others towards the development of football.

"The African continent, as the others in the world has brought as much to the game of football that we all love.

"So let's not waste time comparing but celebrating one of the crown jewels of the game (AFCON) that brings us all together."

The former Watford player insisted that he was proud to have played the game in seven countries and treasures his participation in the AFCON.

"I am proud to have played club football in seven nations across continents, and what I see everywhere is the power of football uniting people. Internationally, representing Nigeria at the Olympics, World Cup and now 3 AFCON's it's the latter that I pride myself on the most."

He singled out the performance of Ademola Lookman who single handedly won the UEFA Europa League for Atalanta last season, scoring all three goals in the final and being voted the African Player of the Year.

"I must also speak for all the boys and girls without a voice on our continent for whom too this tournament is their ultimate dream. For my teammates, like Ademola Lookman for example, who also was raised in the diaspora but chose to proudly represent Nigeria.

"A player whose talent now colours champions league nights, accolades that include a record breaking performance to clinch the Europa league and being crowned Africa's BEST. Still shares that MAJOR dream of being crowned champions of Africa. Like the rest of us."

Ekong who was voted the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire, is already looking forward to representing Nigeria at the 2025 edition in Morocco.

"Despite losing the final in Ivory Coast this time last year. The tournament was undeniably exciting from start to finish. This only leads us to anticipate the 2025 edition at the end of this year in Morocco. Can't wait to enjoy and compete with some of the world's finest talent," he added.

While reacting to Mohamed Salah's terrific form, helping Liverpool to beat Manchester City 2-0 last Sunday, Carragher suggested the Egyptian would have to win the Champions League in order to win the Ballon d'Or because AFCON was not recognised by voters as a "major tournament".

Salah whose form this season sparked social media discourse on the possibilities of his emerging the Ballon d'Or winner, has scored 25 goals and 16 assists in the Premier League and three in the UEFA Champions League.

He's the topmost player in the running for the prized football honour.

The highest position he has attained in previous Ballon d'Or is sixth. Manchester City's Rodri won the last Ballon d'Or even as Real Madrid officially believed that their Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior should have been given the award.