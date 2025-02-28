West Africa: 5,000 Athletes Jostle for $71,000 Ecowas Marathon Prize Money

28 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — A strong contingent of 5,000 local and international runners will battle for $71,000 prize money at the 3rd edition 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon billed for March 1.

The male and female winners of the 21 km half-marathon race and the 5km fun run will cash $10,000.

The second-place finisher will earn $500, while the third, fourth, and fifth-place runners will receive $400, $250, and $200, respectively.

The fourth and 10th placed winners will also receive prize money, while all participants will receive a special certificate of participation signed by the President ECOWAS Commission.

Also, all the first 200 runners to cross the line will receive specific bronze medals to show they participated.

The Race Director, Gabriel Okon, said at a media briefing yesterday, that the defending champion, Gabriel Sellasie of Ethiopia will defend his title.

He said although Nigeria has 60 per cent of the field, competitors are expected from USA, Japan, Ethiopia, China, Kenya, Cameroon, Switzerland, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

The Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee and ECOWAS Director of Youth and Sports, Amb. Francis Njoaguani, noted that the event will also be used to commemorate ECOWAS at 50.

He said runners, representing their countries from 12 ECOWAS member states, will attend.

Njoaguani stated that PLthe initiative is aimed at encouraging regional participation and celebrating homegrown talent.

He noted that the goal is to achieve the World Athletics Gold Label status within the next four years, positioning the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon among the most prestigious road races globally.

The 21km race will begin and end at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters, while the 5km race will start at Independence Drive by Sahad Stores and CDB and conclude at the ECOWAS Commission.

