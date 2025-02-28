Namibia: Grace Mugabe Reflects On Robert and Nujoma's Close Bond

The former first lady of Zimbabwe, Grace Mugabe, on Thursday shared insights into the close relationship between her late husband, Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe, and Namibia's founding president, Sam Nujoma.

Grace visited Nujoma's wife, Kovambo, at the family residence in Windhoek to express her condolences on Thursday.

Reflecting on their holidays in Namibia, Grace said she and Mugabe often visited Namibia when he was on leave.

One of her fondest memories, she said, was when both families visited Terrace Bay with their children. There, she recalled, the two statesmen enjoyed fishing together.

"They were very close. It was beautiful . . . So when I heard about the passing on of our dear friend, the president, I said I would present myself in person to offer my condolences. I couldn't just stay in Zimbabwe and not come to commiserate with you, because of the relations we had and specifically, the relationship he had with my husband," Grace told Kovambo while comforting her.

Grace also shared that she knew Nujoma before he became Namibia's founding president, as he visited her husband a lot.

"I knew president Nujoma even before he was president. When he was still fighting for the independence of the country, he used to visit my husband a lot. I would see them having conversations regarding what he wanted to see happen in Namibia, the commitment, the relentless fighting for what he thought was supposed to be the Namibia he wanted. He did it with so much love for the people of this country and when Namibia became independent, I was so happy because I saw him, I had experienced what he wanted for this country. I am happy that he was able to see all he wished for," Grace said.

She also praised Kovambo's support for Nujoma, whom she described as a principled leader, noting the late icon's achievements were made possible by her care and support.

"I'm very happy to see you, Mama, I want to be like you, to live long like you. You are a source of inspiration, Mama. I also want to take this opportunity to thank you for looking after [your husband], you did a great job - because without you, he wouldn't have accomplished a lot of things he accomplished in Namibia, in Africa and beyond. It was all because of your support, Mama

," Grace said.