Namibia: Nujoma's Casket Touches Down in Windhoek

27 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Nangolo Mbumba has received the casket of founding president Sam Nujoma which arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport, where Nujoma kissed the ground of an almost free Namibia on 14 September 1989.

Nujoma's casket is expected to take it's final journey through the Windhoek on Thursday, ahead of the weekend's burial.

"I will join," the president said when Namibian Defence Force chief air marshal Martin Pinehas asked Mbumba to join the procession as per protocol.

Government leaders, family and friends of Nujoma gathered at the airport for the arrival of his casket.

Mbumba, president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Nujoma's eldest son, Utoni Nujoma, will receive the casket for its final part of the tour around the country over the past week.

The Khomas region is the last destination, where the casket, with a street procession led by 14 Namibian Defence Force motorbikes, will travel through Windhoek.

