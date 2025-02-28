Namibia: More Than 10 Presidents Expected for Nujoma's Funeral

Delegations from more than 10 countries are expected to attend founding president Sam Nujoma's state funeral in Windhoek on Saturday.

This was confirmed by minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus at the government information centre yesterday.

This includes current and former heads of state.

Nujoma, who died at the age of 95, will be buried at Heroes' Acre on 1 March, and president Nangolo Mbumba has declared the day a public holiday.

Last year, about 27 African leaders, of which 18 were sitting heads of state, confirmed their attendance at the state funeral of former president Hage Geingob.

"The government of Namibia has received confirmation from foreign delegations - some made up of heads of state and former heads of state.

". . . other dignitaries, such as vice presidents, prime ministers, heads of international regional organisations, speakers of national parliament and foreign affairs ministers, among others," she said.

Theofelus said so far, about 10 countries have confirmed their attendance: Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania, Finland, Cuba, and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

She said the current list has, however, not been exhausted yet as the ministry continues to receive confirmations and alterations.

Theofelus cautioned the public to only follow the information disseminated and confirmed by the ministry.

She said the casket of the founding president is expected to arrive from Keetmanshoop in Windhoek today, and the body will then lay in state at Parliament Gardens for public viewing after the official procession.

The public is urged not to take photos of Nujoma's body during viewing.

A state memorial service will take place tomorrow afternoon at Independence Stadium.

Public transport has been arranged for Khomas region residents to attend both the memorial and burial.

The full details, Theofelus said, will be communicated in due course.

STATUE UNVEILING

Swapo spokesperson Hilma Nicanor yesterday confirmed that a ceremonial unveiling of the statue of Nujoma holding a baby will take place at the party's headquarters, on top of which the statue sits, today.

The party will also have a memorial service in his honour at Sam Nujoma Stadium this afternoon.

Swapo held a candlelight vigil at its headquarters in Nujoma's honour last night.

Given the unprecedented occurrence of the president's casket being flown around regions for the first time in the country's history, Theofelus apologised on behalf of the government to the public for where it has fallen short citing that such things are bound to happen during such times.

She commended the public for their patience and adhering to protocols while paying the founding president their last respects.