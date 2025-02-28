Namibia: Mourners Gather At Parliament Gardens for Emotional Vigil for Nujoma

People from all walks of life gathered at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek throughout Thursday night, singing hymns and liberation songs as they lined up to pay their final respects to founding president Sam Nujoma.

Nujoma lay in state ahead of Friday's national memorial service, which will take place at the Independence Stadium.

Mourners chanted Nujoma's name as they waited to view his body, honouring the legacy of the man who led Namibia to independence.

Speaking after viewing the body, Stephanus Ndulumba, originally from the Ohangwena region but now residing in Windhoek, said Namibians enjoy peace because of Nujoma, and honouring him in this way is befitting.

Ndulumba recalled his childhood in 1977, when the People's Liberation Army of Namibia soldiers arrived at his home. His mother told him they were Nujoma's fighters stationed in Angola and battling to free Namibia from colonial rule.

"In March 1990, it was our moment of glory. I still remember Nujoma declaring, 'Namibia will be free forever.' Now we are enjoying the peace, we are happy and we are free to stay wherever we want," he said.

For Patricia Beukes, attending the vigil was a way to thank Nujoma for everything he did for Namibia.

"Nujoma has done a lot for us and I feel grateful to be able pay him my last respects," she says.

Willy Tadeb, a 23-year-old student, says paying his last respects was important for his sense of closure.

"I feel good having seen him now. May he rest in peace," he said.

Similarly, Sartha, a Windhoek resident, emphasises the significance of Nujoma's contributions.

"I came here to pay my respects to the founding father because he has done way too much for the country for us not to come here and show our respects," says Sartha.

Nujoma will be laid to rest at Heroes' Acre on Saturday.