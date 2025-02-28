Liberia: LWSC Begins Major Demolition of Structures Over Sewer Lines in Central Monrovia

Monrovia — The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has embarked on a large-scale demolition operation targeting structures built over water and sewer lines in Central Monrovia.

The exercise, which began last week, aims to restore access to critical sewage infrastructure for cleaning and maintenance purposes.

Leading the demolition efforts is Patrick Sandikie, LWSC's Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services, who emphasized the urgent need to rehabilitate Monrovia's aging sewage system to improve public health and environmental safety.

"Our goal is to clean up the lines and restore the system to make Monrovia a cleaner, healthier city," Sandikie stated while leading journalists through the demolition sites on Lynch Street.

The LWSC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works, has already dismantled several structures obstructing key sewer lines. According to Sandikie, the clogged lines have caused severe sanitation issues, with waste accumulating in backyards and on streets.

"Feces and waste have been overflowing in several areas because we cannot access the lines. This demolition allows us to open blocked manholes and clean out debris that has been sitting for years," he explained.

Citing a 1953 law prohibiting construction on utility lines, Sandikie clarified that the LWSC has full legal authority to remove illegal structures.

He noted that property owners were compensated decades ago when the original sewer lines were installed.

"The law is clear - no one is allowed to build on utility lines. Those who did so are violating regulations, and we are acting to protect public health," he asserted.

According to the LWSC, the Monrovia sewage system relies heavily on gravity to transport waste. This system is supported by nine lift stations that pump waste from lower elevations to higher points, eventually channeling it to the Fiamah treatment facility.

"From Bushrod Island to Fiamah, everything flows by gravity. These obstructions are preventing waste from moving properly, and we are committed to clearing them," Sandikie said.

The demolition exercise has drawn mixed reactions from residents, some of whom claim their structures are not on utility lines. However, Sandikie refute these claims, insisting that all affected properties are verified through official city maps.

"We will not stop until the system is fully restored. Our vehicles and equipment must have access to these lines for regular maintenance to prevent future overflows," Sandikie concluded.