Liberia: Drug Trafficker Gets 40 Years Sentence

Robertsport — Defendant Abass Sanor, 42, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison at the Grand Cape Mount County correctional facility for multiple drug-related charges.

He was convicted of Unlicensed Possession of Controlled Drugs or Substances under Section 14.89 of the 2023 Drugs and Substances Act and Trafficking of Controlled Drugs or Substances under Section 14.83 of the same Act, which was amended under Chapter 14 of the Penal Law. Upon conviction, Judge Osuman Feika sentenced Sanor to 20 years for each charge, to be served consecutively, totaling 40 years.

Judge Feika also ordered the confiscation and auctioning of the mini-bus used in transporting the controlled substances. The proceeds from the sale will be directed in accordance with the provisions of the 2023 Drugs and Substances Act.

The ruling underscores the Liberian judiciary's commitment to enforcing the country's drug laws and curbing the trafficking and illegal possession of dangerous substances.

Sanor was apprehended by law enforcement authorities on August 2, 2024, while traveling through Grand Cape Mount County from Guinea via Sierra Leone to Liberia. He was found in possession of 31 kilograms of the controlled substance known as "Kush," valued at over L$100 million. The drugs were concealed at the back of his mini-bus.

Following his arrest, Sanor was indicted by Grand Cape Mount County Attorney, Cllr. Nyonkpao Daye, during the August Term of Court in 2024.

The trial commenced during the November Term of Court. Upon conclusion of the proceedings, the defendant was found guilty on both counts--Unlicensed Possession of Controlled Drugs or Substances and Trafficking of Controlled Drugs or Substances.