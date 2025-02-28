Liberia: Weah's 'I've Passed That Stage' Statement - a Reality Check for Liberia

opinion

Liberia's most celebrated sports icon, Amb. George Manneh Weah, has once again ignited a heated debate within the sporting community after declaring that he has "passed the stage" of establishing a football academy in Liberia.

The legendary figure became the center of discussion moments after a snippet of his interview surfaced on social media, where he was heard telling a group of journalists, "I have passed that stage already." Given Weah's towering legacy in both Liberian and global football, his statement,unexpected and almost dismissive, raised serious questions about his commitment to football development in his homeland.

For years, speculation swirled that the former president had little to no interest in spearheading sports development initiatives, least of all a football academy or foundation.

His latest remarks now seem to confirm those lingering doubts. To many, it feels like a chilling sign that his passion for football investment has faded or that he has deliberately distanced himself from playing any active role in shaping Liberia's footballing future.

To truly grasp the weight of Weah's words, one must first appreciate his extraordinary journey, from the streets of Monrovia to the pinnacle of world football.

As the first and only African to be crowned FIFA World Player of the Year, Weah's meteoric rise inspired a generation, proving that a small, war-ravaged nation like Liberia could produce a world-class footballer. His story was one of perseverance, triumph, and national pride.

However, his recent statement lands as a gut punch to those who had hoped that his legacy would translate into concrete investments in Liberian football. What once seemed like an inevitable step, a football icon establishing a lasting institution for future generations, now appears like a shattered dream.

For those who envisioned a Weah-driven sports renaissance, this is more than just a personal choice; it represents the collapse of a vision that once carried the hopes of many.

Some argue that Weah's words were taken out of context, but the stark reality remains: he has never broken ground on any "personally-driven" football infrastructure project throughout his lifetime.

His refusal to invest in football development speaks volumes and suggests a well-considered decision, rather than a casual dismissal.

Across the globe, many retired football legends have leveraged their influence to establish academies, foundations, and training facilities aimed at nurturing young talent.

From Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o in Africa to David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane in Europe, history is filled with examples of former players using their stature to uplift the next generation.

Weah, arguably Africa's greatest football ambassador, had the potential to do the same, if not more. Yet, his recent assertion suggests disinterest or even frustration with investing in football infrastructure.

When King George held a ceremonial match against Nigeria's Super Eagles on September 12, 2018, to retire his iconic No. 14 jersey, Liberia's national team ranked 47th out of 54 African nations and 155th globally. It was a glaring indicator of Liberia's struggling football program, a program desperately in need of strategic investment.

Yet, rather than addressing these urgent football development gaps, Weah chose to reward the Nigerian team with US$2,000 per player for merely participating in the match.

This controversial gesture drew widespread criticism, as many questioned the rationale behind gifting already well-paid Nigerian players while Liberian football languished without funding, proper infrastructure, or youth development initiatives

Perhaps the most damning failure of Weah's presidency was the lack of a National Sports Development Plan, a crucial blueprint that could have transformed Liberia's sporting landscape.

Despite bold promises outlined in his Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), no groundbreaking initiatives for sports infrastructure materialized.

Instead, sports enthusiasts witnessed the launch of the President Meter Project, a political initiative that further distanced Weah from his footballing roots.

This shift in focus confirmed what many feared: that Liberia's football development was no longer a priority for the man who once symbolized its greatest success.

For young Liberians who idolized Weah, his statement is a painful wake-up call. His rise to global football stardom was once a beacon of hope--proof that greatness was possible for a Liberian. But with his latest remarks, he has effectively signaled that he has moved on, leaving behind a void in Liberia's football aspirations.

When Weah transitioned from football legend to political leader, expectations soared. As a former global superstar, he had the credibility, networks, and influence to revolutionize Liberian football.

Many believed that his presidency would be the turning point, ushering in state-of-the-art academies, improved training facilities, and a revitalized national league.

In fact, back in 2018, former Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Musa Bility boldly declared: "The best days of Liberian football are ahead of us with President Weah in charge." The assumption was clear: if football did not improve under a football icon, it never would.

But in the wake of Weah's "I have passed that stage" statement, those once hopeful words now ring hollow. In hindsight, Bility owes an apology to Liberia's football community, for prematurely celebrating what turned out to be an illusion.

A Harsh Reality: Football Must Move Beyond Weah

One of the earliest actions of Weah's administration was to slash Liberia's sports budget, leaving sports federations to fend for themselves. This financial neglect crippled several athletic programs, exposing the fragility of Liberia's football ecosystem.

Now, it is time for Liberians to move beyond the Weah Football Syndrome. While his name will forever be etched in the country's sporting history, the future of Liberian football cannot hinge on one individual, especially one who has made it clear that he no longer sees himself as part of its growth.

The torch must now be carried by other passionate figures, such as former Lone Star captain Sam Johnson, who has already established a football academy in Liberia. These grassroots initiatives, though small, offer a glimmer of hope for the nation's football future.

Weah's legacy as a footballer is undeniable, but his latest statement is a sobering reminder that expectations must evolve. Liberians must now accept the reality: King George Manneh Weah will not establish a sports academy in Liberia.

It is time to stop daydreaming.