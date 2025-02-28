Liberia: Fire Guts Cuttington University's Suakoko Campus Dormitory

28 February 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Rancy Clarke

Suacoco — The administration of Cuttington University's Suakoko campus has announced stringent measures to prevent further fire outbreaks after a blaze gutted the Rally Hall dormitory on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. in the dormitory, which primarily houses female students, causing significant damage to the building's roof and structure. The incident disrupted ongoing registration and regular campus activities as students and staff rushed to the scene in an effort to contain the flames. Armed with buckets and other makeshift tools, they managed to limit the fire's spread before authorities intervened.

In a press statement released following the incident, the university confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties despite the presence of some students in the facility at the time of the fire.

With just three days before the scheduled reopening of school, the administration assured parents and students of their safety, pledging to minimize disruptions to academic activities.

According to the statement, an extensive investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. This includes a thorough review of dormitory facilities, reinforcement of fire prevention protocols, and additional safety training for students and staff to mitigate future risks.

The administration emphasized that the incident does not significantly impact overall campus accommodation. It also noted that investments are being made to upgrade and solarize dormitory facilities to ensure reliable housing options for students.

Meanwhile, the university reaffirmed its commitment to resuming classes on March 3, 2025, urging all students to return as scheduled and remain focused on their academic pursuits.

