Ganta — With just one police officer for every 2,580 citizens, Nimba County faces a severe law enforcement shortage, leaving two of its nine electoral districts without police stations or sufficient security presence. A high-ranking source within the Liberia National Police (LNP) in the county has disclosed to The Liberian Investigator that Districts 5 and 9 remain unprotected, with fewer than 10 officers collectively assigned to these areas. Citizens in these districts primarily rely on the Community Watch Forum for security.

With a population of 621,841, according to the 2022 Liberia Population and Housing Census, Nimba County has a total of 241 LNP officers assigned across the county. However, when factoring in officers who are inactive due to health, old age, or maternity-related issues, the number of active police personnel drops below 200. This brings the county's police-to-citizen ratio to an alarming 1:2,580.

In District 5, Buu-Tuo, a major border town, has only four police officers, with the entire district relying on the Bahn Police Detail for security backup. In District 9, Zekepa--once proposed as Liberia's capital and the headquarters of Yarwin Mehnsonnon Administrative District--has a makeshift structure housing a magisterial court and about five police officers. Graie Township, a central town in the district, has no assigned police officers.

The Nimba County Police Detachment is divided into several details, including Ganta, Saclepea, Yekepa, Karnplay, Loguatuo, Tapitta, Bahn, and Flumpa. Despite these stations, crimes such as murder and theft of property remain prevalent, particularly in bigger towns and cities. The situation worsens during the festive season, prompting the LNP to impose restrictions on motorcycle movement at night in an attempt to curb the rising crime rate.

Despite its economic and strategic importance, security in Nimba remains grossly inadequate. The county's police detachment has only one functional pickup truck, primarily stationed at the county headquarters in Sanniquellie and used by the County Police Detachment Commander. A separate patrol vehicle, initially thought to be assigned to Nimba, is actually shared between Nimba and Bong counties. The police also have a few motorbikes that were donated long ago, but most are now broken down.

As Liberia's largest county by land size and the second most populous after Montserrado, Nimba plays a crucial role in the nation's economy, contributing significantly through agriculture and natural resources. It borders Guinea and Ivory Coast, making security a crucial issue for cross-border stability.