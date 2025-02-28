Liberia: Nimba Lawmaker Calls for Systemic Audit of House of Representatives

Capitol Hill — Nimba County District Two Representative Nyah Flomo has called on the 55th House of Representatives to support the resumption of an internal audit conducted by the General Auditing Commission (GAC).

In a communication to the plenary on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Rep. Flomo urged his colleagues to take action in the fight against corruption by ensuring the audit of the House of Representatives, which had been abruptly halted last year.

He emphasized the importance of resuming the GAC's audit to uphold transparency and accountability within the legislature.

Flomo cited the House's Rule 44.1, which mandates members to fight corruption and lead by example. He also referenced Chapter 2, Article 5, Subsection (c) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which calls for the elimination of corruption, nepotism, and misuse of government resources through legislative and executive measures.

Flomo's appeal calls on lawmakers to demonstrate leadership in fostering governance reforms and combating corruption within their own ranks.

The audit of the House of Representatives has been a contentious issue. Embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa made it a top priority following his election in January 2024. However, despite the House leadership inviting the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct a system audit, no audit has been carried out. The reason for the delay remains unclear, though reports suggest that some lawmakers refused to cooperate with the GAC.

The Majority Bloc has accused Speaker Koffa of deliberately blocking the audit. However, Koffa's allies have pushed back, alleging that some high-ranking members of the Majority Bloc oppose the audit out of fear that it could expose financial irregularities. It is rumored that both House and Senate members are among those resisting the process.

The public now awaits the Majority Bloc's response--will they allow the audit to proceed or vote against it? Their decision will ultimately reveal who truly supports transparency and accountability within the House.