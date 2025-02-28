Liberian Senate Passes Act Transforming Bomi Community College Into Western Region University

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has passed an Act on Thursday, February 27, 2025, that repeals the 2012 Act establishing Bomi Community College and instead creates the Western Region University.

This decision was made during the Senate's 12th-day sitting after receiving a report from a joint committee, which included the Committees on Education, Public Administration, Judiciary Claims and Petition, and Ways, Means, and Finance and Budget.

The committee recommended the passage of the bill, noting that it would improve access to advanced education, contribute to regional development, and support the government's ARREST agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

The new Act will transform Bomi Community College into the Western Region University, located in Tubmanburg, Bomi County. The university will offer a range of academic programs, including bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in various fields.

It is expected to support economic growth in the western region by producing a skilled workforce in sectors like agriculture, mining, health, and other critical industries.

The university will also expand educational opportunities for underserved populations in Western Liberia, with a particular focus on youth and women.

Bomi Community College, originally established in 2005 and formally enacted in 2012, has been the oldest government-owned community college in Liberia. It has been successfully graduating students with Associate of Arts (A.A.) degrees in various disciplines within a two-year time frame.

The Western Region, which includes Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount Counties, is home to approximately 408,567 residents, many of whom are young people. These counties are also rich in natural resources, including minerals, making this development an important step in supporting regional growth and educational access.

The Senate's action is in accordance with Article 29 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which grants the legislature the power to pass all legislation.