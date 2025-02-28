Nigeria: ICPC Targets Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions, Pledges Justice for Victims

Mr Aliyu disclosed that the commission is currently prosecuting a high-profile case involving a senior academic in Abuja.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has pledged to tackle sexual harassment in Nigeria's tertiary institutions, emphasising that the abuse of power for sexual favours constitutes a "serious form of corruption."

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to ensure justice for victims by investigating complaints thoroughly and prosecuting offenders where credible evidence exists.

Speaking at a media engagement on Thursday in Lagos, ICPC Chairman Musa Aliyu stressed that sexual harassment is not only an ethical violation but also an infringement on students' rights and a threat to academic integrity.

Mr Aliyu reiterated that under his leadership, the commission would intensify its efforts to curb such abuses and hold perpetrators accountable.

Ongoing efforts

Mr Aliyu disclosed that the commission is currently prosecuting a high-profile case involving a senior academic in Abuja.

He assured Nigerians that ICPC would not hesitate to take legal action against anyone found guilty of using their position to exploit students.

"We are determined to ensure that where there is credible evidence in any sexual harassment complaint, we will investigate it and take the matter to court," he said.

The chairman also urged the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the Whistleblower Protection Bill, warning that the fight against corruption will remain weak without legal safeguards for those who expose wrongdoing.

The chairman's remarks come amid growing concerns over the prevalence of sexual harassment in Nigerian universities, where students, particularly female undergraduates, often face pressure from lecturers demanding sexual favours in exchange for grades or academic progression.

In 2024, ICPC, in collaboration with the Gender Mobile Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, developed a new Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy for tertiary institutions.

Engagement with key stakeholders

To strengthen the fight against sexual harassment in higher institutions, the chairman noted that ICPC has engaged with critical stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organisations, and professional bodies.

"In 2024, we had an engagement with the civil society where the Minister of Education, the State Minister, and over 20 Commissioners of Education across the country were present. We discussed the challenges around sexual harassment, particularly in tertiary institutions, because students are victims of this problem," he said.

He added that the commission has also been working closely with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to ensure that legal, financial, and media frameworks are effectively deployed in the fight against corruption, including sexual harassment in schools.

Expanding anti-corruption campaign

Mr Aliyu further noted that the commission reached over 1.4 million people through its 579 community outreach programmes in 2024. It also introduced "Ethics," a podcast designed to educate Nigerians on corruption-related issues and the role they can play in combating the menace.

He added that the commission tracked over 1,500 projects worth more than N600 billion last year, "ensuring that Nigerians benefit from projects budgeted for in government allocations."

He stressed that corruption deprives citizens of critical infrastructure, and the commission is committed to recovering stolen public funds.

"We have upscaled our activities to trace, recover, and manage proceeds of crime. These funds belong to Nigerians, and we will not allow those who took what is not theirs to go free," he stated.

Transparency, digital transformation

Beyond addressing sexual harassment, Mr Aliyu said the commission has been making efforts to improve transparency and accountability in public institutions.

One of its major initiatives is the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard, which evaluates government agencies and institutions based on their adherence to ethical standards.

Mr Aliyu noted that this initiative has started yielding results, as many agencies that previously scored low on transparency metrics are now seeking guidance on how to improve their standings.

"Most of the agencies that have not done well in our assessments now reach out, asking what their challenges are and how they can do better. This is a good development because it means institutions are beginning to take transparency and accountability more seriously," he said.

The commission is also leveraging digital technology to enhance its operations. Mr Aliyu highlighted that ICPC has incorporated artificial intelligence and data analytics into its investigative processes, enabling it to analyse large volumes of data for more effective tracking of corruption-related activities.

Mr Aliyu acknowledged the critical role of the media in exposing corruption and holding public officials accountable. He urged journalists to remain steadfast in their investigative reporting, as their work has boosted the commission's anti-corruption efforts.

"Corruption thrives in silence, but your voices can shatter that silence," he said, calling for sustained media collaboration in promoting transparency and good governance.