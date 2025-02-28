Kenya: I Am Not Interested in Political Exchanges but Development - Kindiki Tells Govt Critics

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated that he will not engage in what he terms as unproductive political supremacy battles with those opposed to the government.

Speaking on Friday at his home in Irunduni, Mukothima Ward, Tharaka Nithi County, where he hosted over 10,000 leaders, grassroots representatives, professionals, and opinion leaders from Tharaka Nithi, Meru, and Embu counties, Kindiki emphasized that his focus remains on national development.

"I am a man on a mission. Some want me to engage in unnecessary political exchanges, but I am busy and focused. I'm not available," he said.

While maintaining his commitment to development, Kindiki warned critics of the government not to mistake his approach for weakness.

"We are not pushovers. The way we work is different. Let's respect each other because we are not pushovers," he asserted.

Kindiki urged leaders from the region to support the government they voted for, and resist being swayed by "detractors offering vague promises."

"Tharaka Nithi, Embu, and Meru are at the center of development. I want us to have a coalition for development such that while others are focused on political coalitions, we are building a development coalition, and we welcome anyone willing to join us in transforming the country," he said.

He, however, noted that "when the time for politics comes, he will be ready."

Kindiki assured residents that the region stands to benefit significantly from President William Ruto's administration.

He outlined key government initiatives, including the revival of stalled roads, expansion of electricity access, construction of new markets and County Agricultural and Industrial Parks (CAIPs), implementation of major water projects, and support for key agricultural sectors to boost economic growth.

He outlined plans to revive stalled road projects, expand electricity connections, construct new markets, establish County Agricultural and Industrial Parks (CAIPs), and implement major water projects.

The Deputy President faulted government critics for claiming that the stalled roads and infrastructure was the doing of the Ruto administration.

"In Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi we have 10 or more roads in each county that have stalled. Some of them were started in 2014 but stalled along the way because of lack of funds. It is wrong to lie to the people that the roads were started by President Ruto," Kindiki stated.

"When they stalled, nobody incited the public against the then-president. But now, some are up in arms," he said.

He assured residents that the government has secured funds to complete the stalled roads over the next two years.

Beyond roads, Kindiki noted that the government is expanding electricity connectivity in the three counties to power more homes and businesses and stimulate local economies.

"We have enough money for electricity connections. Some places in Tharaka Nithi, Mbeere, lower Imenti, Igembe, and Tigania are still not well connected. We are working to ensure more households have power," he said.

The DP also announced that the government is reviving the cotton and sunflower farming sectors while doubling gate prices for miraa, a major cash crop in the region.

Additionally, the guaranteed minimum returns for milk farmers have risen to Sh50 per liter, with efforts underway to increase the rate further.

"We are also bringing down the prices of farm inputs, including seeds. If we can improve the average household income from Sh5,000 to Sh10,000 per year, that is a massive positive impact on the majority of Kenyans," he said.

The DP also revealed that President Ruto is set to visit the region in the coming weeks to launch, inspect, and commission various development projects.

"The President will come here to unlock the economic potential of this region, just as he is doing in Western Kenya, Northern Kenya, Nyanza, the Coast, and across the country," he said.

Going forward Kindiki pledged to supervise the progress of the development projects in the region on a regular basis to ensure its fruition.

"From now on, I will be here frequently to ensure everything progresses as planned It is possible to visit other parts of the country and still be here at home regularly."