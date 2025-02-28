Liberia, Sierra Leone Sign Maritime Pact

Liberia and Sierra Leone have taken a significant step toward enhancing maritime governance and regional cooperation by signing a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening their maritime sectors.

The agreement, signed yesterday, February 27, 2025, at the headquarters of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) in Monrovia, establishes a framework for capacity building, technology exchange, and improved maritime governance between the two West African nations.

The Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., and the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration, Dr. Daniel Kaitibi, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries, marking a new era of collaboration in the maritime industry.

Addressing the program, Lighe Sr. welcomed the Sierra Leonean delegation, underscoring the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations. He emphasized the importance of maritime cooperation in improving livelihoods and fostering sustainable development.

"The purpose of this partnership is to enhance capacity building and technology transfer while strengthening the maritime industries of both nations," he said. "Collaboration in these areas will ensure that our maritime sectors become more robust and resilient."

Leading the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration (SLMA) delegation was Executive Director Daniel Kaitibi, accompanied by Madam Bintu Myers, Chair of the Board of Directors, as well as senior officials, including Septimus Bio, Director of Finance, and Mr. Ibrahim Wurie, Director of Maritime Safety and Security.

Dr. Kaitibi highlighted Liberia's global reputation as a leading maritime nation and expressed Sierra Leone's eagerness to learn from its expertise. "This collaboration with Liberia is significant due to its reputation as a major maritime nation. Sierra Leone can benefit from Liberia's wealth of experience and enriched maritime history," he stated.

For his part, S. Tornorlah Varpilah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Maritime Authority, echoed similar sentiments, affirming the Board's full support for the initiative.

He stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and looked forward to a future where the partnership evolves into a fully autonomous framework for maritime progress.

The agreement is expected to pave the way for greater cooperation in key areas, including information sharing, marine environmental protection, and maritime security.

As both nations strive to expand their maritime industries, the MoU is seen as a strategic move to leverage regional cooperation for sustainable growth and development.