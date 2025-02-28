Nigeria: Regina Daniels Returns to IG, Husband's Name 'Nwoko' Absent From Bio

28 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has returned to Instagram with some changes to her page following a brief deactivation.

The updates come in the wake of speculation about a possible marital rift with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Rumours of tension between the couple surfaced last week after reports suggested actress Chika Ike was set to marry Nwoko.

The speculation gained traction when Ike announced her pregnancy without disclosing the father's identity.

However, both Nwoko and Ike dismissed the claims, with the actress asserting, "I would never be anyone's seventh wife."

A review of Daniels' Instagram activity shows that she has removed most photos and videos featuring her husband.

However, a few posts remain, including highlights from their son's birthday celebration and a golf outing.

She also retained posts celebrating her stepsons' birthdays.

Another noticeable change is her Instagram bio, where her husband's surname 'Nwoko' is seen not to be there at the time of filing this report. She now identifies as 'Regina Daniels Nneamaka Favour' on her Instagram page.

Daniels and Nwoko tied the knot in 2019 and share two sons.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.