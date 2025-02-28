Nigeria: Regina Daniels Returns to IG, Husband's Name 'Nwoko' Absent From Bio

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has returned to Instagram with some changes to her page following a brief deactivation.

The updates come in the wake of speculation about a possible marital rift with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Rumours of tension between the couple surfaced last week after reports suggested actress Chika Ike was set to marry Nwoko.

The speculation gained traction when Ike announced her pregnancy without disclosing the father's identity.

However, both Nwoko and Ike dismissed the claims, with the actress asserting, "I would never be anyone's seventh wife."

A review of Daniels' Instagram activity shows that she has removed most photos and videos featuring her husband.

However, a few posts remain, including highlights from their son's birthday celebration and a golf outing.

She also retained posts celebrating her stepsons' birthdays.

Another noticeable change is her Instagram bio, where her husband's surname 'Nwoko' is seen not to be there at the time of filing this report. She now identifies as 'Regina Daniels Nneamaka Favour' on her Instagram page.

Daniels and Nwoko tied the knot in 2019 and share two sons.