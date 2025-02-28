Nigeria: Ysfon Celebrates 60 Years of Inspiring Youths Through Sports

27 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has announced a programme of activities for its 60th anniversary.

A statement by YSFON National Secretary, Patrick Okpavuerhe, said President of YSFON , Dr. Nasiru Gawuna described the up coming activities as a significant milestone to celebrate six decades of dedication to youth empowerment through sports.

YSFON, founded in April 1965 by the late Mr. Tony Eke, has grown to establish branches in all 36 states and the FCT, thus pioneering initiatives that have shaped the landscape of youth development in Nigeria.

Gawuna noted that YSFON has been a trailblazer in organising age-grade competitions, initiating this groundbreaking approach long before FIFA adopted it in 1977.

"We take pride in having produced majority of the brilliant players who led Nigeria to victory at the historic maiden FIFA Under-16 World Cup in China.

"As part of our commitment to nurturing young talents, we established the Soccer Academy in Calabar, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and Cross River State Government.

"Our initiatives include but are not limited to the Ramat Cup in honour of the late General Murtala R. Mohammed, the Oba of Benin Under-13 Boys and Under-18 Girls Soccer Tournament honouring Oba Erediuwa 11 and the Chief of Naval Staff Under-14 Boys Soccer Tournament.

"We also organized the YSFON President's One Day Athletics Championship, which provided a platform for youths to showcase their talents," Gawuna added.

To commemorate this landmark anniversary, the federation has constituted a committee chaired by Mr. Johnson Akinsehinwa who is the Vice President, North Central and FCT Chairperson of YSFON .

This committee will spearhead the 60th anniversary activities and future initiatives.

Gawuna paid glowing tributes to the founding fathers of YSFON and supporters, including Israel Adebajo of the defunct Stationery Stores Football Club fame, Dr. Garba Hamza, MKO Abiola, General Murtala Mohammed, Bolaji Oni, Mrs. Bolaji Kuforiji, Major General Joe Garba, Ibikunle Armstrong, former YSFON Presidents, Dokun Abidoye, Alhaji Tunde Ojulari, among other, whose contributions have been instrumental in YSFON's progress.

