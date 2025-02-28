Nigeria: Mikel Obi Dismisses Carragher's Disrespectful Comments On Afcon

Former Super Eagles Captain, John Obi Mikel, has responded to Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, over his remarks that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was not a major tournament.

Reacting yesterday via his The Obi One Podcast, the 2013 AFCON winner with Nigeria in South Africa insisted that the former Liverpool defender probably didn't understand what the tournament means to Africa to speak in such disrespectful manner live on Sky Sports studio.

While reacting to Mohamed Salah's terrific form, helping The Reds to beat Manchester City 2-0 last Sunday, Carragher suggested the Egyptian would have to win the Champions League in order to win the Ballon d'Or because AFCON was not recognised by voters as a "major tournament".

But Mikel who played in five AFCON tournaments, winning one in his 14-year stint with the Super Eagles, dismissed Carragher as someone who didn't win any major trophy with England.

"You don't know what it takes to win with your national team. You can't discredit such a wonderful tournament.

"The AFCON is on same level as the Euro and the Champions League. To speak the way Jamie spoke is so disrespectful. How dare him regard AFCON as not a major tournament?" queried the former Chelsea midfield enforcer.

"No doubt about it. I was privileged to have won several tournaments during my career but the Africa Cup of Nations medal (in 2013 with Nigeria) and the Champions League medals (2012 Chelsea) are my two biggest prized trophies," stressed Mikel who also attended two World Cups with Nigeria in his 91 caps with the Super Eagles in addition to winning an Olympic bronze medal at Rio 2016 with the Dream Team.

In his defence of the AFCON as a major tournament, Mikel insisted that it was the tournament that inspires generations of African players to become household names in major leagues in Europe including the English Premier League.

"Africa Cup of Nations is what inspires African players to greatness. People in Africa die for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Children, kids grow up watching their idols like Didier Drogba, Jay Jay Okocha, Yaya Toure, Michael Essien and a host of others. These players put in everything supporting their country.

"For me, the influx of African Player into the Premier League, coming to Europe to play is because they grew up watching the Africa Cup of Nations," he further observed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Salah whose form this season sparked social media discourse on the possibilities of his emerging the Ballon d'Or winner, has scored 25 goals and 16 assists in the Premier League and three in the UEFA Champions League. He's the topmost player in the running for the prized football honour. The highest position he has attained in previous Ballon d'Or is sixth. Manchester City's Rodri won the last Ballon d'Or even as Real Madrid officially believed that their Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior should have been given the award.