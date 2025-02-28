Nigeria: NPFL - Rangers Humiliate Sunshine, Nasarawa Dim Remo Stars

Defending Champions, Enugu Rangers cruised past visiting Sunshine Stars of Akure in a 3-0 result yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

That result is the highest goal tally the Flying Antelopes have scored at home in the ongoing season after losing four times at same venue.

The win gives the side a slim hope to catch up with Remo Stars who are the run away leaders at the top. The Ikenne team however lost away at Nasarawa United in Lafia yesterday.

It was Bashiru Usman who opened the score in the 25th minute in Enugu and three minutes later, Joel Odoh double the lead and added another one to leave Sunshine Stars trailing three nil at half time.

All efforts to increase the tally failed as the visitors tightened the vital area to avoid further embarrassment after reaching an unenviable -17 goal difference and deep in the relegation zone.

In Aba, visiting Shooting Stars of Ibadan failed to hold on to the early goal scored and allowed former champions, Enyimba to get an equaliser and the match ended 1-1 with all goals in the first half.

Sodiq Ibrahim pounced on misunderstanding between the Enyimba's central defence line to beat the hapless goalkeeper to the wrong side in the 16th minute.

The striker had another chance to double the lead four minutes later almost in similar pattern but missed target narrowly.

However, it was respite to the home crowd in the 42nd minute when Ekene Awazie scored from a close range for the much-needed equaliser.

Leaders, Remo Stars of Ikenne failed to extend their lead at the top after a lone goal defeat at Nasarawa United.

Anas Yusuf scored the only goal in the 25th minute and all efforts to equalised failed due to poor marksmanship.

Veteran defender, Rabiu Ali scored from the spot in the 83rd minute to earn home side, Kano Pillars the maximum points against visiting Akwa United while Kwara United and Abia Warriors settled for a goalless draw in Ilorin just as Heartland FC played a barren draw at home against El Kanemi Warriors in Owerri.

Niger Tornadoes won away at Lobi Stars with the two goals off Daniel Akanbek in the added time of the first stanza while Victor Okoro doubled the lead in the 67th minute.

Plateau United were lone goal better at home against Bayelsa United with the only goal scored by Umar Ahmed in the 72nd minute.

Action resumes today with Bendel Insurance playing host to Ikorodu City while former champions, Rivers United will host Katsina United in Port Harcourt.

RESULTS

NPFL

Enyimba 1-1 Shooting

Nasarawa 1-0 Remo stars

Rangers 3-0 Sunshine

Heartland 0-0 El Kanemi

Kano Pillars 1-0 Akwa Utd

Kwara Utd 0-0 Abia Warriors

Lobi Stars -0-2 N'Tornadoes

Plateau 1-0 Bayelsa Utd

Today

B'Insurance v Ikorodu City

Rivers Utd v Katsina Utd

Premier League

Brentford 1-1 Everton

Man Utd 3-2 Ipswich

Nottingham 0-0 Arsenal

Tottenham 0-1 Man City

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle