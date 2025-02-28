Nigeria: Minister - FG Will Transform Agribusiness Through Public-Private Partnership

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has reassured Nigerians that government will not leave any stone unturned in its determination to use agricultural sector to stimulate the Nigerian economy.

Speaking during an inspection of Agbeyewa farms at Itapaji Ekiti, in Ekiti State, Kyari reaffirmed commitment to transforming Nigeria's agribusiness sector into a thriving agribusiness hub, with the aim of driving economic growth and positioning the country as a key player in both regional and global food markets.

Kyari underscored government's vision to move beyond subsistence farming, focusing on developing a robust agribusiness ecosystem that would empower farmers and foster private sector-led growth.

He explained that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, agriculture has been elevated to a vital economic sector, with the declaration of a state of emergency on agriculture seen as a call to action.

While stressing the importance of a structured agribusiness sector to ensure national stability and social prosperity, the minister highlighted the abundant agricultural potential in Nigeria, citing the country's vast arable land, favourable climate, and youthful, entrepreneurial population.

He noted that with a domestic market of over 200 million consumers and access to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Nigeria stands as an attractive destination for agribusiness investment.

The minister further discussed Nigeria's strategic partnerships with international development institutions such as the African Development Bank, the World Bank, and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

These collaborations, he stated, are aimed at financing large-scale agricultural projects and enhancing food systems resilience amid global economic and climate challenges.

Upon arrival at the Ekiti Agroallied International Airport, the minister was warmly received by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade, who represented Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

The visit forms part of the President Bola Tinubu administration's drive to engage the private sector in the agricultural revolution and foster economic prosperity. Agbeyewa Farms, recognised for its cutting-edge farming techniques, has been identified as a key partner in the mission.

Agbeyewa Farms' 1,500 hectares of cassava fields, cultivated over the past two years, have positioned the farm as the largest cassava producer in Nigeria. During the visit, the minister toured the farm's extensive fields, which highlight the integration of technology and sustainable farming practices aimed at increasing productivity and ensuring long-term food security.

The farm's efforts have not only contributed to the country's food supply but have also created numerous jobs, empowering local communities.

Minister Kyari engaged with Agbeyewa Farms' team, lauding their initiatives and stressing the importance of collaboration between government and private enterprises to unlock Nigeria's agricultural potential.

"The role of the private sector is critical in advancing agriculture, particularly in areas like food security, economic growth, and job creation," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kyari's visit underscores the federal government's commitment to fostering public-private partnerships to advance agricultural practices, address food security challenges, and enhance the livelihoods of Nigerians.

In his address, Boluwade noted that the minister's visit marked a significant step forward for the public-private partnership between the state and Agbeyewa Farms. "This aligns with governor Oyebanji's agenda to create jobs and ensure food security through innovative agricultural practices," Boluwade said.

Managing Director of Agbeyewa Farms, Oska Ayeleso, expressed gratitude to the minister for his visit, reaffirming the farm's commitment to advancing agricultural practices in Nigeria. "We are excited about the potential of this collaboration and look forward to strengthening our efforts in transforming the cassava industry," Ayeleso said.