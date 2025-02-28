Liberia: J&j Memorial Hospital and Harvest Duazon Church Provide Free Medical Services to 500 Residents

Duazon, Margibi County — In an effort to support the local community, J&J Memorial Hospital and Harvest Intercontinental Duazon Church, in collaboration with Harvest Houston, USA, have embarked on a two-day medical mission in Duazon, Lower Margibi County. The initiative is providing free medical services to over 500 residents, offering essential care and surgical treatments to those in need.

The event is a joint effort commemorating the 50th birthday of Dr. Yatta Sackie Wapoe, the Director of J&J Memorial Hospital. According to Bishop Musa Korfeh, the Deputy Presiding Bishop of Harvest Intercontinental Church, and Rev. Joseph Redd Sr., the visionary of Harvest Duazon Church, the initiative serves as a way to give back to the community and help bridge the healthcare gap in Liberia.

"The goal is to help address critical health needs while strengthening community well-being," said Rev. Redd. "We believe it is essential to meet both the physical and spiritual needs of the people, reflecting Christ's love for humanity."

The two-day medical mission, which includes various treatments and surgeries, is estimated to cost approximately US $15,000. It features several surgical procedures, including myomectomy (removal of fibroids) and herniorrhaphy (hernia repair). According to officials from J&J Memorial Hospital, of the 500 individuals receiving treatment, 20 are undergoing surgeries.

In addition to these surgeries, the program also offers free testing and treatments for common health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, malaria, and other conditions. Notably, girls aged 9 to 14 are receiving free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations, which aim to protect them from genital warts and, more importantly, cervical cancer.

This health initiative is taking place alongside a five-day revival crusade, further demonstrating the church's commitment to holistic care that addresses both physical and spiritual needs.

In an interview with this paper, Rev. Joseph Redd emphasized the importance of addressing the physical health needs of the community. "In a country where over 70% of the population lives below the poverty line, providing medical services is crucial," he explained. "While preaching the gospel is central to our mission, meeting people's immediate health needs helps build trust and opens hearts to Christ's message."

Bishop Musa Korfeh, during the event's opening, expressed deep gratitude for the support of J&J Memorial Hospital and international partners. "We are thankful to our donors, particularly our partners in the U.S., for their generous contributions. This initiative is an important step in tackling the challenges faced by Liberia's healthcare system," said Bishop Korfeh.

Ms. Lela Wapoe, Administrative Assistant at J&J Memorial Hospital, praised the partnership with Harvest Duazon Church in providing vital services to underserved communities. "It is heartening to be part of a program that offers not just medical services but also hope to those who otherwise might not have access to care.

Too often, people die from treatable illnesses simply because they can't afford the treatment," she shared. "At J&J Memorial, we believe access to healthcare is essential for building a healthier Liberia."

Local residents expressed their gratitude for the services. Rafina Johnson, one of the beneficiaries, spoke about her experience. "I feel very good about the treatment. I was diagnosed with malaria and received medication. I initially came for fibroid treatment and was told to return for surgery tomorrow. I am so thankful for this opportunity," she said.

The initiative is fully funded by Harvest Intercontinental Church, Houston, USA, with support from local and international partners.

Liberia's healthcare system has long relied on international support, particularly from the U.S. and other donors, to address the country's critical health challenges. For years, aid has been vital in filling gaps in infrastructure, training healthcare workers, and providing essential medical supplies. However, the recent suspension of USAID support has raised alarms about the future of Liberia's healthcare system.

USAID has been one of Liberia's largest donors, contributing significantly to healthcare programs that have saved countless lives. With the withdrawal of this support, many health facilities are now struggling to provide basic care, and shortages of essential medicines and equipment are becoming more frequent.

This suspension comes at a time when Liberia's health sector is already grappling with severe challenges, including a lack of trained professionals, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and a high disease burden. Over 70% of Liberians live below the poverty line, and access to quality healthcare remains a distant dream for many, especially in rural areas.

As Liberia's health system faces this new setback, experts warn that the country could see a decline in progress in recent years. Without sustained support from international partners, Liberia's ability to address pressing health issues like maternal mortality and infectious diseases they say could be jeopardized further.

Liberia's healthcare system faces several pressing challenges, exacerbated by a heavy reliance on international aid. These issues include a high mortality rate. The under-five mortality rate stands at 73.2 deaths per 1,000 live births, indicating significant challenges in child health, a UNICEF reported.

Maternal mortality remains a critical issue, with many women lacking access to skilled care during childbirth. Diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS continue to burden the population. In 2023, there were 810 new HIV infections reported.

When it comes to healthcare infrastructure and workforce, Liberia faces shortages of trained healthcare professionals and inadequate medical facilities, particularly in rural areas. Despite the country being rich with many natural mineral resources, it still heavily depends on donor funding. A substantial portion of Liberia's health expenditure is funded by donors, making the system vulnerable to fluctuations in international aid. In 2021, Liberia's current health expenditure was 16.62 percent of the GDP, according to the World Health Organization.