Africa CDC's Emergency Consultative Group Recommends Continuation of Mpox As a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | — The Emergency Consultative Group (ECG) of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), chaired by Professor Salim Abdool Karim, has unanimously recommended the continuation of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS). This decision follows a comprehensive review of the ongoing outbreak, highlighting rising case numbers, continued spread to new countries, the emergence of a highly transmissible new variant, and persistent challenges in vaccine supply and distribution.

Since Africa CDC's declaration of Mpox as a PHECS on 13 August 2024, the outbreak has continued to escalate across the continent. Reported cases have surged, with the weekly average tripling from 909 in August 2024 to 3,264 in February 2025, despite response efforts. Additionally, Mpox has spread to nine more African countries since the PHECS declaration, of which two countries since the beginning of this year, reinforcing the need for sustained vigilance and intervention. Of particular concern is the emergence of the Clade Ia (APOBEC3) variant, which is highly transmissible and poses significant additional public health risks.

The ECG highlighted surveillance and testing gaps, vaccination strategies that did not maximize coverage, and underreporting of cases, all exacerbated by worsening security conditions in affected regions especially in Eastern DRC. These challenges have been compounded by the suspension of foreign aid by the U.S. government, disrupting critical outbreak control activities such as sample collection and shipment. Meanwhile, simultaneous outbreaks of Ebola, Marburg, measles, cholera, and other febrile illnesses are further straining fragile health systems, underscoring the urgency of a coordinated Mpox response.

"The outbreak remains uncontrolled, resources are insufficient, surveillance systems are weak, and health systems in many affected countries are struggling to contain the spread. Given these challenges, the ECG unanimously agreed that maintaining the PHECS status is crucial to ensuring continued coordination, partner engagement, and resource allocation for an effective Mpox response," said Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chair of the Emergency Consultative Group.

"Africa CDC will intensify efforts to improve vaccine delivery strategies, strengthen surveillance, accelerate laboratory decentralization, improve outbreak monitoring, and integrate Mpox response efforts into broader public health initiatives. The organization will also advocate for alternative funding mechanisms, including increased domestic investment and innovative financing, to mitigate the impact of external funding suspensions," stated H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC.

As a next step, the continental Incident Management Support Team (IMST), co-led by Africa CDC and WHO, will collaborate with ministries of Health, regional partners, and global stakeholders to expand vaccination efforts, enhance diagnostic access, and strengthen health system resilience. The ECG reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Africa CDC's leadership in guiding the continental response and mitigating Mpox's impact. It will also continue to monitor the outbreak and provide updated recommendations to sustain an effective response.