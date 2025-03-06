Africa CDC Maintains Mpox Emergency Status As Cases Surge Across the Continent

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has announced the continuation of mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS), following recommendations from its Emergency Consultative Group (ECG).

This decision comes amid rising cases, the emergence of a highly transmissible variant, and challenges in vaccine supply, underscoring the need for sustained vigilance.

Mpox, a viral disease endemic to Central and West Africa, has seen a significant surge across the continent.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remains the epicenter, reporting over 15,400 cases. Neighboring countries such as Burundi and Uganda have also been affected, with 3,500 and 3,000 cases reported, respectively.

Additionally, Kenya and Rwanda have reported their first mpox cases, with several linked to travel from eastern DRC.

Vaccination efforts are crucial in reducing vulnerability to mpox.

Vaccines can help prevent infection and control the spread of the virus.

In November 2024, an initial allocation of 899,000 vaccine doses was designated for nine African countries hardest hit by the surge.

Rwanda launched its vaccination campaign last year, targeting high-risk populations.

The DRC also commenced last year, prioritizing health workers, frontline responders, and contacts of confirmed cases.

Nigeria followed suit, focusing on healthcare workers and immunocompromised individuals.

The Central African Republic began its vaccination campaign in January 2025, utilizing its allocated doses to immunize at-risk populations.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist. A new, highly contagious mutant strain of mpox has been discovered in the DRC, raising significant health concerns.

This strain, a variation of the Clade 1a mpox variant, contains the APOBEC3 mutation, which may lead to higher transmissibility among humans.

Previously, Clade 1a was primarily transmitted from animals to humans with limited human-to-human transmission.

This strain is believed to be potentially more transmissible than other variants and has already been seen spreading beyond the DRC to neighboring countries.

Additionally, vaccine supply shortages and logistical challenges hinder widespread immunization.

Africa CDC is actively working to strengthen surveillance, improve vaccine delivery, and advocate for alternative funding to support response efforts.

The continuation of mpox as a PHECS highlights the urgency for coordinated action to address the outbreak.

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure, ensuring equitable vaccine distribution, and enhancing public awareness are pivotal steps in mitigating the impact of mpox across Africa.