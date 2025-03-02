Namibia: Nujoma Did Not Fight for a Society With GBV - Bishop Kameeta

Bishop Zephaniah Kameeta says founding president Sam Nujoma did not fight for a society in which rape and gender-based violence (GBV) are rampant.

He calls for Namibians to maintain peace.

Kameeta was speaking at Nujoma's funeral in Windhoek at Heroes' Acre on Saturday.

He said liberating Namibia did not come easy, which is why Namibians should cherish Nujoma's dedication to it and avoid conflict over tribes and power.

"We see so many political parties in fights, robberies, and gender-based violence. This is not the peace Nujoma fought for. I call for peace to honour Nujoma's fight for peace", he said.

Kameeta further called for unity.