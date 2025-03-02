Southern Africa: Regional Leaders Bid Farewell to Nujoma

Leaders from across the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) gathered to bid farewell to Namibia's founding president, Sam Nujoma, who was laid to rest in Windhoek on Saturday.

The esteemed statesman and leader of the Namibian revolution was laid to rest with a hero's funeral at Heroes' Acre.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa arrived on Saturday morning to attend the funeral service.

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Angolan counterpart João Lourenço were also in attendance. The two heads of state had attended the state memorial at Independence Stadium on Friday.

At the memorial service, Mnangagwa, who is also the chairperson of Sadc, stated that Nujoma's death is a significant loss not only for Namibia, but for the entire region.

"His selfless efforts and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and freedom for his people and all of mankind will remain etched in our collective memory for posterity," said Mnangagwa.

At the same occasion, Lourenço described Nujoma as an exemplary leader who championed the rights of his people.

He characterised Namibia's first president as "an outstanding figure in African contemporary history, a hero of the Namibian people, and a symbol of the unbreakable fight for the liberation of southern Africa."

Lesotho prime minister Ntsokoane Matekane and his Eswatini counterpart Russell Dlamini were among other Sadc leaders who attended the funeral.

Also in attendance were former Botswana president Ian Khama, former South African president Thabo Mbeki, and Joseph Kabila, former leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Former Mozambique president Joaquim Chissano also attended the burial.

Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania were represented by their vice presidents, while Finland's former president Tarja Halonen also attended the occasion, which was witnessed by hundreds of mourners.

Former first lady of Zimbabwe Grace Mugabe spoke of the close relationship between her late husband, Robert Mugabe, and Nujoma.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Southern Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I knew president Nujoma even before he was president. When he was still fighting for the independence of the country, he used to visit my husband a lot. I would see them having conversations about what he wanted to see happening in Namibia," she said during her visit to Nujoma's residence on Thursday.

Nujoma was the last of the revolutionary leaders who successfully led their countries to independence in southern Africa. He was also the last surviving founding father of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, the precursor to the African Union.