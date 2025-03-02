Namibia: Private Media Restricted From Nujoma's Mausoleum

1 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Private media has been restricted from the mausoleum of founding president Sam Nujoma.

Members of the Namibian Defence Force on Saturday asked private media professionals to leave the area surrounding the mausoleum.

Out of 650 accredited media professionals, only 14 were allowed to capture content at the burial site.

Executive director of information and communication technology Audrin Mathe on Saturday posted on X that 650 media professionals were accredited to cover Nujoma's burial.

"650 journalists and photojournalists have been accredited to cover the state funeral of the founding president of Namibia, Dr Sam Nujoma," the post reads.

