Former minister and bishop Zephania Kameeta has called on Namibians to not allow any language or culture to separate them.

Kameeta was delivering the prayer and scripture reading at the funeral of founding president Sam Nujoma on Saturday morning.

"This is not what comrade Nujoma fought for," he said.

The former minister said he witnessed how mourners from all walks of life united in grief for Nujoma.

He spoke out against social ills such as gender-based violence, robbery and corruption.