Namibia: Mbumba Accompanies Nujoma's Body One Last Time

President Nangolo Mbumba arrived at Heroes' Acre on Saturday as the chief mourner of founding president Sam Nujoma's state funeral.

The arrival was preceded by a military parade of the navy, air force and army, accompanying Mbumba's last drive with founding president Sam Nujoma's body.

Mbumba was expected to address mourners before the casket is taken to its official gravesite.

The casket was welcomed by Nujoma's family members, including former Cabinet minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and Uukwambi Traditional Authority chief Herman Iipumbu.

"Nujoma is the primary example of the ideals of struggle and sacrifice," Mbumba said at the founding president's official memorial service at Independence Stadium on Friday.

The chief mourner will bury a Namibian statesman for the second time in two years.

Various foreign dignitaries were also present to pay Nujoma their last respects.

While there was no sight of dignitaries from the Botswana government, former president Ian Khama was present.

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and former president of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano were also present.