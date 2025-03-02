"A people united, striving to achieve a common good for all the members of the society will always emerge victorious" - Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma

On 8 February 2025, the foundations of the republic of Namibia were shaken by the distressing news that his excellency Dr Sam Shafiishuna

Nujoma, our founding president, founding father of the Namibian nation, and leader of the Namibian revolution had passed on.

The month of February is universally associated with love, purity and health. But for the second consecutive year, for us Namibians, this month has come to represent grief and mourning. As our hearts were just beginning to heal from the loss in the same month last year, of our beloved third president his excellency Dr Hage G Geingob, this year, we lost our founding president, his excellency, Dr Sam Nujoma.

Three weeks later since that fateful day, our hearts are still wrestling with accepting the fact that our founding father is no more. So captivating was his personality, so acute was his magnetism, so large was his footprint on

Namibia's social, economic, cultural and political scenes that his absence has left a deafening silence across the length and breadth of the nation's landscape. Our spirits continue being troubled by the passing of a towering and peerless leader.

There is a well-known Namibian liberation song, whose first stanza is as follows: "Sema owu li peni? Yelula' epandela, Yelula' epandela, ola Namibia." This song, which became the unofficial anthem for the National liberation struggle says, "Sam, where are you? Raise the flag of Namibia. Sam, where are you?" This song captures the current national mood. Indeed Namibians, the people of Sam Nujoma, are looking for him. He held the flag of Namibia high for a very long time - since the 1950s, when he went all over the world to seek freedom for Namibia and her people.

After 29 years, on 14 September 1989, Sam Nujoma returned with freedom and independence, gifts for every Namibian citizen. Now, he has gone again. This time not to return, but his indomitable revolutionary spirit will always be with us. For, in the words of Ruth Castel-Branco, "A people cannot bid farewell to their history" and since Sam Nujoma is Namibia's past, present and future, we don't bid him farewell, but we mourn and celebrate his life, his history and his achievements.

Throughout his life, Sam Nujoma exhibited the traits of a man driven by purpose and destiny. Without a doubt, he was an extraordinary personality. Who else could rise from the humble dwellings of Etunda to lead a nation to independence? Who else could traverse from a dusty village to the hallways of the United Nations? Who else could rise from relative obscurity and end up rubbing shoulders with some of the most iconic leaders of the 20th century? Only an extraordinary human being could achieve such feats.

Indeed, president Nujoma was a man whose unwavering commitment enabled him to join the pantheon of all-time great revolutionaries and legendary leaders such as Kwame Nkrumah, Gamal Abdel Nasser, Patrice Lumumba, Julius Nyerere, Jomo Kenyatta, Kenneth Kaunda, Augustinho Neto, Robert Mugabe, Nelson Mandela, Samora Machel and many others.

President Nujoma's distinct looks, characterised by his signature revolutionary beard and the effervescent smile, came to symbolise a freedom fighter and a patriarchal figure. He was a leader, a father and a grandfather. He could be stern, but he could also be congenial. He knew when it was time to fight and when it was time to negotiate and

Make peace. As the leader of Swapo and the Namibian revolution, he was the man for every moment, and the man for every hour.

In the words of the great revolutionary Cuban leader, comandante Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz, "Men do not shape destiny, destiny produces the man for the hour." For Namibia, destiny chose the man for the hour and that man was Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma. He is Namibia's ultimate freedom fighter, the man who took a people from bondage to freedom, from despair to joy, from war to peace. That is why, in life or in death, there will only be one leader of the Namibian revolution and founding father of the Namibian nation, comrade Sam Nujoma.

Excellencies, dear mourners.

The founder of the former Soviet Union, Tovarishch Vladimir Lenin said, "Despair is typical of those who do not understand the causes of evil, see no way out, and are incapable of struggle." Contrary to that belief, Namibians have always fiercely resisted their oppressors as reflected in the tragic genocide of the Herero-Nama from 1904 to 1908b by imperial Germany. It did not end there.

The next generation to pick up the fight was spurred on by the wind of change for independence, blowing over Ghana on 6 March 1957, and followed by many African countries. These gave birth to Swapo and its leader Sam Nujoma, a man of destiny, a man driven by the vision of the total independence of Namibia and freedom of its people.

The late president Sam Nujoma is the primary example of the ideals of struggle and sacrifice. Although many heroes and heroines grace the annals of our history, Sam Nujoma, through his leadership of Swapo, is the first leader who spearheaded the mobilisation of Namibians from all ethnic groups, in a unified cause, to fight for total independence - and won it.

Under the courageous leadership of comrade Sam Nujoma, Swapo waged the struggle for independence at political, diplomatic and military fronts. Ultimately, Swapo was able to prevail against great odds, because president Sam Nujoma was able to galvanise the liberation movement, deploying cadres as per their unique qualities and talents. Some were sent for military training, and deployed to the eastern, northern and western battle fronts. They then reinforced the leadership, and made it stronger, efficient and effective. Others were sent to further their education all over the world. And because comrade Nujoma instilled in them the values and importance of the liberation struggle, they always return to join the fight for freedom after completing studies.

Excellencies, dear mourners

When I recall president Sam Nujoma, I marvel at his abilities and his innate talent. How did this man, born in a small Namibian village, end up becoming one of the greatest revolutionary leaders of his time? From Windhoek to Francistown. From Francistown to Harare. From Harare to Mbeya. From Mbeya to Njombe. From Njombe to Dar-es-Salaam. From Dar es Salaam to Accra. From Accra to Monrovia and then from Monrovia to New York.

Sam Nujoma has left his revolutionary footprints across the continent and the world at large. He was able to converse even with those who spoke Swahili, Arabic, French, Russian and other languages, all in the interest of articulating Namibia's fight for independence.

Due to these courageous efforts, president Nujoma - assisted by cadres such as president Hifikepunye Pohamba, David Meroro, Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, Peter Nanyemba, Hage G Geingob, Moses //Garoëb, Hidipo Hamutenya, Hendrik Witbooi, Peter Mueshihange, Mosé Tjitendero, Nickey Iyambo, Peter Katjavivi, Theo Ben Gurirab, Nahas Angula, Putuse Appolus, Libertina Amadhila, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and many others - was able to convince the world that Swapo was fighting a just cause with the sole aim to rid the Namibian people of the yoke of apartheid colonialism.

Like the founder of the People's Republic of China, chairman Mao Zedong, president Nujoma understood that sometimes in life, "War can only be abolished through war, and in order to get rid of the gun it is necessary to take up the gun." His leadership came to the fore during the most difficult years of the struggle, and even after Namibia's independence.

When all seemed lost, he showed us the way. When things seemed dark, he illuminated a path to victory. He was the immovable rock, the cornerstone of Namibia's revolution and pursuit for development for each one of us. A man who stood tall in the eye of the storm. A man of principle who never compromised to the very end.

Excellencies, dear mourners.

President Nujoma was a product of his time, born in an era when the apartheid scourge in the then South-West Africa began. It was within this milieu that he was taught the values of iron discipline, stoic endurance, decisiveness, daring determination and fearlessness by his maternal grandfather Kondombolo ya Kambulua - a trained fighter and noted herbalist, who grew up in Uukwambi during the reign of chief Nujoma ua Heelu, and by his father Utoni Daniel Nujoma, a noted sprinter and celebrated hunter. These values laid the foundation for his grandeur from traditional boyhood, to legendary statesman.

In President Nujoma's words, "no animal could get away if it ran in front of [my] father's bow. Once he had taken aim he would shoot to kill, often with a single arrow." This is the same single-minded focus and relentless pursuit we all came to associate with President Nujoma.

Once he came face-to-face with the animal called "apartheid settler colonialism," and saw its widespread havoc of suffering, misery and degradation among Namibians, he made the cause of Namibia's liberation his one and single highest priority and calling. He mobilised all Namibian citizens from across tribes, regions and religious affiliations, as well as friendly governments and organisations, to relentlessly hunt down over 24 years this "animal of apartheid settler colonialism," which he brought down with a thunderous fall on 21 March 1990, our independence day.

In his war against apartheid colonialism, comrade Nujoma was also greatly inspired by the brave resistance against colonial Germany and apartheid South Africa, by preceding resistance fighters who include chief Kahimemua Nguvauva, chief Hendrik Witbooi, chief Samuel Maharero, chief Jacob Marenga, chief Mandume yaNdemufayo, chief Nehale lyaMpingana, chief Iipumbu yaTshilongo, chief Hosea Katjikururume Komombumbi Kutako, Hompa Kandjimi Hawanga and many others.

Hence comrade Nujoma, throughout his life, would consistently extol the revolutionary virtues of these valiant heroes, who preferred death over slavery, and invoked their resistance as the legitimate spiritual foundation, on which the Namibian liberation struggle was anchored.

Excellencies, dear mourners.

The political consciousness of comrade Nujoma was shaped by the effects of the dehumanising SWANLA contract labour system.

At Walvis Bay, alongside comrades Helao Vinnia Ndadi, Ben Amadhila, Peter Nanyemba, Nathaniel Maxuilili and others, he mobilised support through the Ovambo People's Organisation (OPO) against the SWANLA contract system and apartheid.

Another pivotal moment in comrade Nujoma's political journey was the fateful Old Location massacre which took place on 10 December 1959. Comrade Nujoma, together with chief Hosea Kutako, Uatja Kaukuetu of SWANU, comrade Moses //Garoëb and others led the defiance campaign against the forced removals. It was here that comrade Nujoma witnessed the power of a united front, of Namibians hailing from various ethnic groups, coming together to fight one common enemy - the apartheid South African regime.

Thus, on 29 February 1960, with the assistance of the OPO leadership and chief Hosea Kutako, comrade Nujoma, without passport, crossed the border into Botswana, to embark on his own long march to freedom. The aim was for him to bring freedom to Namibia.

His uncertain mission and daring experiences in exile speak volumes of boldness, courage and determination because so much could have gone terribly wrong. But such is the intrinsic nature of greatness, it is characterised by the ability to embark on a perilous journey to freedom and in the process face and overcome the risks and dangers which could even end one's life.

Among others, presidents Nyerere, Nkrumah and Tubman greatly assisted comrade Nujoma, who was then given a Ghanaian passport to enable him to successfully carry out his quest for petitioning the United Nations. Eventually, in June 1960, comrade Nujoma petitioned in front of the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly, joined by Reverend Michael Scott, Mburumba Kerina and Fanuel Jariretundu Kozonguizi.

In exile, president Nujoma effectively became both the tip of the spear and the magnet, which firmly established and held together Swapo as a nationalist broad-based revolutionary vanguard movement comprising of workers, students, religious leaders and the general population. Under Sam Nujoma, Swapo waged an admirable and effective three-pronged struggle: on the political, military and diplomatic fronts.

On the military front, Sam Nujoma's sterling leadership as commander-in-chief of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan), made it possible for Plan to take part in the historic battle that resulted in the defeat of apartheid South African forces at Cuito Cuanavale

in southern Angola, by the combined FAPLA, Cuban, and Plan combatants. This opened the way to the implementation of UN resolution 435 in 1989.

Excellencies, dear mourners.

Following the historic 1989 democratic elections for the Constituent Assembly, comrade Nujoma was unanimously elected as president of Namibia, and sworn in on 21 March 1990, by the UN secretary general Javier Perez de Cuellar. In his acceptance statement, president Nujoma declared, "As from today, we are masters of this vast land of our ancestors. The destiny of this country is now fully in our own hands..."

With these words, comrade Nujoma set the Namibian nation on the path of peace, stability, unity and development. After independence, nation-building became president Nujoma's primary objective. Therefore, at independence president Nujoma, as he formed the first Cabinet, made a deliberate effort to ensure that it was widely representative of all Namibian people. Subsequent administrations came to build upon this foundation. Moreover, the founding president announced the policy of National Reconciliation laying the foundation for peace and unity.

Personal and national accomplishments were of utmost importance to president Nujoma, thus with the same sense of urgency and vigour he used to exercise during the liberation struggle, president Nujoma set out to galvanise all citizens to empower themselves, and to build Namibia.

President Nujoma, as always, led from the front and by example, inspiring the successful national mobilisation for the construction of the 246.5 kilometers of railway line from Tsumeb to Oshikango, via Ondangwa.

It was during president Nujoma's tenure of office that the National Development Plans and Vision 2030 were formulated, prioritising sectors such as education, health, agriculture, tourism and mining.

The relentless pursuit of the second struggle for economic emancipation, was central to president Nujoma's vision of a Namibia and Africa in which the socio-economic aspirations of the people could be achieved.

President Nujoma was a true champion of women's rights and gender equality. He played a pivotal role during the liberation struggle and post-independence for the advancement of women in positions of higher authority, through legislation and endorsement of key processes such as the Beijing Platform for Action (1995) into national development plans.

The first Department of Women Affairs was established by president Nujoma in his office, led by the current vice president and president-elect, comrade Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. It is thanks to his gender parity vision, both in the Swapo party and government that we have close to a 50/50 gender parity in parliament, and will soon inaugurate the first ever female president of Namibia.

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen.

President Nujoma believed that, "The best way in which we can address social and economic inequalities in our country is by ensuring that all our people, especially the youth, are provided with quality education." As a result, the highest percentage of Namibia's national budget since independence has been on education. President Nujoma was a great believer in education, as an agent of change to address and reduce structural poverty and inequality.

Thus, he continued well into advanced age as an avid seeker of knowledge, reading books, magazines, newspapers and listening to various electronic media. Upon retirement, president Nujoma, again leading by example, went to enroll at the University of Namibia and obtained a master's degree in geology, at the age of 75, to help Namibia explore and discover untapped minerals.

On the international front, president Nujoma pursued diplomatic activities that were anchored on priorities such as pan-Africanism, the Global South and values of solidarity, peace and development. In this context he

worked closely with the members of the Non-Aligned Movement, Frontline States, Southern African Development Community, African Union, United Nations and sister liberation movements.

Under his leadership Namibiam together with Angola and Zimbabwe, played a pivotal role in ending the third war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the late 1990s. He championed freedom for the people of Palestine and Western Sahara, lifting of the economic blockade against Cuba and sanctions against Zimbabwe, and greater South-South cooperation. Under the leadership of president Nujoma, Namibia was recognised as a model country that transited from war to peace, and worthy of emulation by other countries whose people were under oppression. Through his tireless diplomatic efforts, president Nujoma laid a strong foundation that ensured Namibia is today a respected member of the international community.

Excellencies and dear mourners.

It has been said that "Success is to be measured, not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which one overcame." President Sam Nujoma's story captures this perspective perfectly. Although he climbed to the highest peak of achievement, becoming the founding father of our nation and the leader of the Namibian revolution, his ultimate triumph and success lies in the obstacles he faced in his life and overcame them with courage, determination and elegance.

Today, as we commemorate this remarkable human being, who has left us a legacy as awe inspiring as the Namib Desert, as abundant as the lush Savannah, as breathtaking as the Epupa

falls, it is evident without a doubt, that we have lost an intergenerational icon, a once in a lifetime luminary, a man who lived once but achieved the feats of a hundred lifetimes.

President Sam Nujoma where are you? Namibia misses your voice. Founding father where are you? Namibia misses your smile. Leader of the Namibian revolution where are you? Namibia misses your presence. You have left us alone with countless memories. In the words of the gallant son of the soil, comrade Peter Nanyemba, you "crossed many rivers of blood" to raise the Namibian flag high. Now, we cry rivers of tears as we say our final goodbye.

President Sam Nujoma, we thank your family, the distinguished founding first lady Madame Kovambo Nujoma, the children, grandchildren and extended members of the Nujoma and Kondombolo

families. We thank all excellencies, heads of state and government, both current and former, and all global dignitaries who have joined us in celebrating the life of this enduring icon in bidding him farewell.

Most importantly, we salute you, president Nujoma. Thank you for your sacrifice. Thank you for your bravery. Thank you for leading a successful struggle. Thank you for the gift of freedom. Thank you for the gift of reconciliation. Thank you for showing us how to sacrifice, how to fight, how to never give up, how to forgive, how to love and how to unite. Thank you for showing us the way towards national development and economic emancipation. Although you are no longer with us physically, your legacy will remain eternal like the soil and the rain that gave birth to the grass, flowers and trees in the Namib and Kalahari deserts. You exemplified greatness, you made history and you shaped our destiny. You are the father of our one Namibia, one nation. The father of the past generation, the present generation and all generations of Namibians to come.

Long live the legacy of the leader of the Namibian revolution!

Long live the memories of the icon of our liberation struggle!

Long live the spirit of the father of the Namibian nation!

Long live the republic of Namibia!

I thank you.