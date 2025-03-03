Nigeria: You Must Get to Site Two Weeks Before Receiving Mobilisation Fee - Govt to Contractors

Abuja — The Minister of Works, David Umahi, at the weekend maintained that only contractors who can deliver quickly are needed to work on Nigerian roads, stressing that henceforth, contractors must get to site two weeks before they are paid mobilisation fees.

Speaking while inspecting ongoing works on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway, Section I (Abuja-Kaduna) from Zuba Interchange to Western Bypass in Kaduna, the minister said that this would guarantee that road projects are not abandoned by those he described as 'recalcitrant' contractors.

However, he lauded Messrs Infiouest International (Nig) Limited, which he said has proven its capacity to deliver quality jobs in record time, especially within a month of signing the contract.

"This is without being paid the initial 30 per cent mobilisation fee as against what has been the previous practice," Umahi emphasised, according to a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mohammed Ahmed.

Umahi stressed that the ministry's decision that every contractor must be at the site and working for at least two weeks before the mobilisation fee is paid, was to ensure sustainable project development and delivery.

The minister urged resident engineers/engineer's representatives on other projects across the country, to be vigilant in ensuring that the correct composition of the stone-base is achieved, stating that it must contain at least 70 per cent stone.

"Any deviation from this ratio will compromise the road's structural integrity, leading to premature failure," he observed.

While promising that the remaining portion of the entire alignment, Section III (Zaria-Kano), which is at the Kano end of the project, will soon be approved and awarded, he advised that reinforced concrete overlay be completed on the underlying structures before the commencement of the rainy season.

The project earlier handled by Messrs Julius Berger was recently terminated by the minister and reassigned to the new contractors.

"This project is the heartbeat of Mr. President because of its economic value. We are committed to ensuring its timely completion, and by the first week of March, we will begin laying an eight-inch continuous reinforced concrete pavement," the minister stated.

He added: "The federal government remains resolute in its commitment to quality infrastructure development, ensuring that all projects under the ministry's supervision must meet the highest standards and be completed on schedule."

Umahi added that interested companies must adhere to international standards and recommended practices in road construction or exit the scene.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the construction firm, Mr. Joseph Abougaoude disclosed that the company took the challenge to start the work without any payment of mobilisation fees because it has the capability and believes in the Bola Tinubu administration. He promised to deliver the contract following standards and on record time.

"My promise is that I will not let you down. I take this project as a challenge and accept my role in ensuring its success. I am fully committed to this project and will push ahead to meet expectations," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While fielding questions from reporters on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the status of Julius Berger vis-a-vis contract with the ministry, the minister confirmed that before the end of the year, the entire first section of the highway will be completed.

He stated that Julius Berger has not been sidelined from the ministry's contracts, but that on the contrary, they are still working for the ministry on other road infrastructure projects like the Bodo-Bonny Road and some major bridges in Lagos, among others.

He commended the new leadership of the company for aligning with the policies of the ministry and respecting professional engineering standards.