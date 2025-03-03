South Africa: Nigerian Artist 3GAR BABY Survives High-Speed McLaren Crash in Sea Point

Nigerian rapper 3GAR BABY crashes his McLaren supercar at high speed.
3 March 2025
By Melody Chironda

Nigerian-born artist and social media personality Prince Ebenezer Obioma, popularly known as 3GAR BABY, has made headlines once again - this time for a luxury car crash in South Africa.

He allegedly lost control of his R3 million McLaren 570S coupe while driving at an alarming speed on High-Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town.

The McLaren veered off the road and then hit part of the pavement before colliding with a boundary wall. The car was severely damaged.

3GAR BABY is known for his extravagant lifestyle and love of luxury cars and has built a reputation for his extravagant displays of wealth.  In 2023, he celebrated his success by purchasing a $380,000 McLaren, a symbol of his rapid rise to fame.

In a social media post, he expressed gratitude for surviving the accident.

Several people called for his arrest and said he drove recklessly. The police are investigating after a case was opened.

