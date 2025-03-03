Liberia: Tension Continues in the United Methodist Church Amid Ongoing Dispute Over Church Properties

Paynesville — Tensions are escalating across several United Methodist Church congregations due to an internal dispute over church properties, a conflict that many attribute to the denomination's decision to recognize same-sex marriage.

At the 72nd United Methodist Church in Paynesville, Rev. Dr. Jerry Kulah and several dissenting members were arrested and briefly detained by local police. Dr. Kulah, is a founding member of the Global Methodist Church, has been a vocal critic of regional leadership. Following his release, he stated that the head of the UMC could not be trusted after failing to break away from the universal United Methodist Church following its decision to recognize same-sex marriage.

In addition to the disturbance in Paynesville, clashes were reported in Buchanan, while in Nimba County, police were deployed at the Miller McAllister United Methodist Church in Ganta. The dispute in Ganta centers on ownership of church properties: the Global Methodist Church--an offshoot that split from the United Methodist Church--is claiming ownership of several properties, thereby impeding the United Methodist Church's regular activities at the facility.

These conflicts come on the heels of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church's 192nd Annual Session, during which two significant resolutions were unanimously adopted:

Marriage Resolution and Traditional Values

The first resolution reaffirms the Church's commitment to the traditional definition of marriage, aligning with both Biblical principles and Liberia's civil laws. This stance follows an amendment to The Book of Discipline (2020/2024), approved by the West Africa Central Conference (WACC), which mandates that marriage within the United Methodist Church in West Africa shall be between a man and a woman in accordance with national, state, and local laws.

Protecting Church Properties

The second resolution is aimed at protecting church assets from unauthorized encroachment, conversion, or misuse. It empowers the Board of Trustees to take necessary legal actions to secure and recover all properties held in trust for the Church. According to The Book of Discipline (2020/2024) and a prior resolution (No. 014/LAC/UMC) adopted at the 190th Annual Session, the Board of Trustees holds fiduciary responsibility for these assets. The Church has committed to rigorously safeguarding its properties not only within Liberia's 15 counties and 20 church districts, but also any assets held abroad.

Internal Disputes and Wider Context

The adoption of these resolutions comes amid ongoing internal disputes within the United Methodist Church over its evolving stance on LGBTQ+ issues. In 2024, the Church's rulebook was amended--removing a provision that stated homosexuality was incompatible with Christian teaching, eliminating penalties for ministers who officiate same-sex weddings, and broadening the definition of marriage to include any two consenting adults. These changes have sparked significant backlash across Africa, including Liberia.

Despite reassurances from LAC leadership, led by Bishop Samuel Jerome Quire, Jr., that the Church does not support same-sex marriage, dissenters have called for an emergency conference to clarify its official position. While the reaffirmation of marriage as a union between a man and a woman was expected to ease tensions, divisions persist, with several branches--particularly in Montserrado, Margibi, and Nimba Counties--continuing to experience unrest.

As the United Methodist Church experiences these turbulent issues, both doctrinal disputes and property battles threaten to further divide its congregations across Liberia.