Nigerians in Philippines Face Diplomatic, Immigration Challenges

The plight of Nigerians in the Philippines has reached a critical stage, with increasing diplomatic and immigration difficulties exacerbated by the dilapidated state of Nigeria's embassy in Manila.

The Presiding Bishop of TEAM International and President of Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDOPHIL) Philippines, Tony Marioghae, has called on the Nigerian government to take decisive action to address these concerns.

In a recent statement, Marioghae highlighted the immense contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora, noting that they are among the most educated and resourceful immigrant groups globally, significantly boosting Nigeria's economy through remittances.

However, he lamented that despite their contributions, the Nigerian government has yet to adequately invest in diplomatic infrastructure and the well-being of its citizens abroad.

A glaring example of this neglect is the Nigerian embassy in Manila, which was destroyed by fire a year ago and remains in a state of disrepair.

According to Marioghae, the embassy lacks a passport sealing machine, making it nearly impossible for Nigerians to process their passports, further worsening their immigration challenges.

"If Nigeria cannot modernise its foreign missions, it weakens our ability to counter negative stereotypes and leaves our citizens vulnerable," Marioghae stated. "Nigerians, particularly in Asian countries, face serious restrictions on their fundamental rights. While some individuals engage in criminal activities, punishing an entire community for the actions of a few is unjust and unacceptable."

He urged the Nigerian government, under President Bola Tinubu, to leverage diplomacy and strategic information dissemination to counter misinformation and improve the global perception of Nigerians.

He also emphasized the need for stronger diplomatic engagement to protect Nigerians abroad, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect.

Furthermore, Marioghae called for greater inclusion of Nigerians in the diaspora in national affairs, advocating for their right to vote and participate in government decision-making processes.

"Nigerians abroad are cultural, moral and diplomatic ambassadors of our nation. Providing them with the necessary diplomatic support will enable them to continue excelling and representing Nigeria positively on the global stage," he said.

He concluded by urging the Federal Government to prioritize the reconstruction of the Nigerian embassy in Manila, describing it as a crucial step towards restoring the dignity of Nigerians in the Philippines and strengthening diplomatic ties in Asia.